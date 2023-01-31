5 AI tools that might surprise you in 2023

Artificial Intelligence or AI consists of all kinds of revolutionary technology that has emerged to solve complex modern real-world problems. These problems span from doing high-level computation to reducing human labor.

AI can be used for a variety of things, and some of its use cases are quite surprising. The world of artificial intelligence is vast and complex, but there is also a lot of software that laypersons can explore.

Such artificial intelligence-based software plays a huge part in getting laypeople to wrap their heads around the emerging field. Such technology often comes with descriptions of how the software was developed, what kind of model it uses, what inspired it, and so on.

Here is a list of five artificial intelligence-based tools that are easily accessible on the internet that will leave you surprised by how powerful they are.

These five tools give you an insight into what goes on behind the simple facade that you see on the applications you use. Each of these artificial intelligence-based tools is both utilitarian and entertaining.

1) DALL·E 2

DALL·E 2 is an ambitious project by OpenAI that can create realistic images and art by taking a description from the user in natural language. The AI tool creates original, realistic images and art by combining concepts, attributes, and styles. It can take a command like "A bowl of soup as a planet as a 1960s poster" and return multiple images it creates based on that description.

DALL·E 2 can also be used to expand images beyond what is in the original canvas. If you have ever wondered what the rest of the surroundings in Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" might look like, this tool could help bring your imagination to life.

It can also make realistic edits to images that take shadows, reflections, and textures into account or take an image and create variations of it.

DALL·E 2 establishes the relationship between images and the text that is used to describe them using a process called "diffusion." The process starts with random dots that are gradually altered into an image as the AI recognizes particular aspects of the image.

2) Thing Translator

Thing Translator was designed to make traveling to foreign lands simpler. It can be quite difficult communicating in a land whose language you don't speak. All you have to do is point your phone camera at a particular thing, and the artificial intelligence tool will tell you what it is in different languages.

Thing Translator was developed by Dan Motzenbecker as part of Google's AI Experiments project. The tool allows users to make use of Google's machine learning APIs without knowing anything about it. Alongside the ML API, it also uses the Cloud Vision API and Translate API.

3) QuillBot

QuillBot is a paraphrasing tool that uses artificial intelligence to rewrite and enhance sentences, paragraphs, or entire articles. This can come in extremely handy when you hit writer's block and need to rephrase your work. The tool allows you to enhance your vocabulary and find synonyms.

Additionally, QuillBot scans your writing for word misuse, grammar, spelling, and punctuation errors. It can be integrated with Google Docs. The basic functions of the software are free to use, but you will need to pay to use its premium features.

4) Scribbling Speech

Scribbling Speech is an online AI tool that was developed using Google's cloud speech API. The tool listens to what you say and turns it into an animation in real time. The speech uses recurrent neural networks and machine learning to generate images that are controlled by linguistic structures.

It was designed in 2018 by Xinyue Yang with the goal of thinking in pictures and explaining facts as "spacial constellations." It is amazing to see how things you say are converted into animated hand drawings that take into account depth of field, perspective, and context.

5) Semantris

Semantris is a Google-powered AI experiment. It is a word association game that uses neural networks to choose the words most related to the inputs you feed in. The game has two modes: Blocks and Arcade.

In the Arcade mode, you have to type a word similar to the one highlighted in the UI, and if Semantris picks it up, the word gets eliminated. You are bound by time, and words keep stacking as you think and type. The game is over when the stack of words reaches the top bar.

In Blocks mode, Semantris gives you many blocks of differing colors, each containing a word. When you type in a word, the artificial intelligence guesses the word and removes that block along with any other blocks of the same color in contact with it.

Semantris is quite an engaging game that helps you further your understanding of how algorithms return search results based on what you feed into the search bar.

