Microsoft invests billions in Open AI, becomes exclusive cloud partner for the ChatGPT, DALL-E, and more AI tools

Microsoft has emphasized its belief in Open AI, the makers of ChatGPT, among others, and the current deal between the two has been extended. The volume of investment in monetary terms will certainly raise many eyebrows.

As part of the deal, Microsoft is rumored to invest about $10 billion across all the existing and upcoming projects of the AI company. In return, the former will gain exclusivity regarding cloud partnering with its existing Azure cloud services.

OpenAI @OpenAI We are happy to announce the next phase of our partnership with Microsoft: openai.com/blog/openai-an… We are happy to announce the next phase of our partnership with Microsoft: openai.com/blog/openai-an…

The likes of ChatGPT have been gaining in popularity recently thanks to their supercomputing abilities. While the current ability is still quite nascent, one can easily see its potential in future applications. This is exactly what Open AI hopes to establish with its partnership.

Microsoft's investment in Open AI could see the implementation of ChatGPT and more across different software

It's more than just the money in question, as the AI firm will be able to use all the existing infrastructure and the latest technology. While it reaffirms Microsoft's commitment to tomorrow's technology, the relationship will be mutually beneficial.

There could be some discrepancies in the final figure since no official amount has been stated. What seems much more important is the possibility of future applications of tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E in common consumer products.

Many feel that existing applications like Outlook and Powerpoint could see the implementation of AI technology to some degree. The same could be tried with the search engine Bing to give better and more accurate results.

It's another feather in the cap for Microsoft and its Azure Open AI services, which the brand has been trying to commercialize. The early process has already started previously, but it will now increase in scale and volume.

These services use AI-based tools and will mostly cater to meeting business services. The scope and potential for the future are plenty based on how things are shaping up.

Both parties have been ecstatic about the deal, with Satya Nadella expressing his desire to extend their partnership.

"We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform. In this next phase of our partnership, developers and organizations across industries will have access to the best AI infrastructure, models, and toolchain with Azure to build and run their applications."

Open AI CEO Sam Altman also sounded very positive about extending a deal that he says has "worked well" for them.

"The past three years of our partnership have been great. Microsoft shares our values, and we are excited to continue our independent research and work toward creating advanced AI that benefits everyone."

The deal's financial details need to be clarified, and there are rumors that Microsoft could be taking the lion's share of the revenue for the time being. The scope for growth is massive in this case, which could see greater AI implementation of ChatGPT across daily applications.

