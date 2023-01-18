Microsoft CEO confirms ChatGPT integration with Azure OpenAI services

Since its public beta reveal in November 2022, OpenAI's ChatGPT has taken the world of Artificial Intelligence by storm. It has garnered quite a varied response over the last few months. Different companies are now looking into the possibility of boarding the Chat GPT bandwagon by integrating their products with the chatbot.`

Microsoft recently announced their partnership and eventual acquisition of ChatGPT via a blog post. The large language model is set to be integrated as an API into their cloud computing platform, Azure.

Microsoft's Azure is a consistent hybrid cloud computing platform. It claims to deliver unparalleled developer productivity with cutting-edge security and stability.

ChatGPT is set to be integrated into Azure

in a blog post today, Microsoft confirmed the integration of ChatGPT as an API into its cloud computing platform, Azure. This will mean that the large language model will be a fitting addition to the wide bevy of pre-existing AI integrations, which include GPT-3.5, DALL E 2, and Codex.

Users will be able to use the chatbot, a more polished and fine-tuned version of GPT 3.5, from the security and convenience of Azure. Microsoft unveiled the Azure OpenAI Service in November 2021, which was designed to give users easier access to large-scale generative AI models while being protected by the stability and safety of Azure.

Safety and security of the integration

Although AI is slowly becoming an integral piece of tech, we should also be concerned about its darker side, of which there is a lot. Microsoft addressed the security concerns in their blog post.

Microsoft states that they have security measures set up to ensure that customers are always covered under the protection and benefits of its cloud-computing platform. These security measures are mostly constructed of content filtration systems, which are configured to flag and remove abusive content.

Availability

The service is now accessible on a request basis. Developers must fill out a form with all the relevant details and their expected usage scenarios or apps. Upon submitting a proper and satisfactory response, the developer will be allowed access to the said service.

However, this access is not permanent. As soon as the preventive system catches any form of abusive, hurtful, or offensive content, the developers will be contacted with their first warning. On repeated offense, said access shall be forfeited.

Final thoughts

Microsoft invested a lump sum of $1 Billion in OpenAI to support and influence the development of ChatGPT. Microsoft hopes to see the GPT-3.5 manifestation used in many wide and varied use cases, ranging from assistance in customer support to help customers with their day-to-day shopping.

All these benefits mean that the employees of the said companies can focus more on the crucial components of the day-to-day operations.

Poll : 0 votes