Football Manager 2023 beta gets removed from Microsoft Store due to "technical issues"

The Football Manager 2023 beta was released on October 20, with Microsoft Store being one of the program's digital stores. According to Sports Interactive, the beta program on the store has been halted, and early access has been removed for the time being. While the developers have not stated the reason for the decision, it has irritated many fans.

The beta programme refers to the early access period that is only available to PC/Mac users. In addition to the Microsoft Store, the game is available on the Epic Games Store and Steam. While the game can still be purchased on the latter, players will be unable to play it.

While the exact reason is unknown, many players who may have chosen the store over Steam or Epic have been left in the dark. While the early access period allows players to enjoy the game sooner, it is critical for the developers to identify any issues that may exist within the game. As a result, recent developments will not benefit either the players or the developers.

Football Manager 2023 beta's removal from the Microsoft Store will be a big disappointment for the fans

As previously stated, the Football Manager 2023 beta allows players to enjoy the game sooner. Despite the fact that the current version may have stability issues and bugs, it allows players to test all of the features. PC players can access the beta if they pre-order the game from one of the affiliated stores.

We are working on this issue and hope to reinstate the build as soon as this is resolved. We apologise to all players who have been affected.



community.sigames.com/forums/topic/5… Due to unforeseen technical issues we have removed the Early Access version of FM23 from the Microsoft Store.We are working on this issue and hope to reinstate the build as soon as this is resolved. We apologise to all players who have been affected. Due to unforeseen technical issues we have removed the Early Access version of FM23 from the Microsoft Store.We are working on this issue and hope to reinstate the build as soon as this is resolved. We apologise to all players who have been affected.community.sigames.com/forums/topic/5…

While purchases on Steam and the Epic Games Store continue to function normally, the service on the Microsoft Store has been temporarily suspended. Sports Interactive cited "unforeseen technical issues" as the reason for their decision, but has not provided any additional details.

Additionally, the developers haven't set any deadline on when the problem could potentially be fixed. There's also no way of confirming if the Football Manager 2023 beta will return to the Microsoft Store. This has left some in the lurch who might have got the game from there.

Thankfully, the release date of November 8 hasn't been pushed back. While this might change later, Sports Interactive has made no such update about any possible delays. The developers have also stated that the issue that occurred in the Football Manager 2023 beta won't be taking place.

It remains to be seen when the issue on hand gets resolved and whether buyers from Microsoft Store will be able to get beta access or not. Fingers will be crossed that the full release won't get affected in any way by the problem that has occurred.

