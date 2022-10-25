When does Football Manager 2023 come out? Available platforms & editions, prices, and more

PC players can currently enjoy the beta of Football Manager 2023, coinciding with the early access period of the game. All those who pre-order the game on the Epic Games Store, Steam and the Microsoft Store can jump instantly and start their career mode saves. However, different platforms and their users will soon have access to all the content SEGA and Sports Interactive have in the plan for them.

This year's release will be available on more platforms than ever before, as SEGA has worked significantly at expanding the game's player base. Football Manager 2023 will be available on a wide range of devices when the game launches worldwide in November. From widescreen PCs to the smaller screens of mobiles, fans worldwide will be able to pursue their journey of becoming the best football manager in the world.

Sports Interactive has already given out vital information about this year's release, including the official release date. More importantly, all the official platforms have also been announced, and their prices have also been mentioned. Let's look at all the essential information that Sports Interactive has released in the last few weeks.

Football Manager 2023 will debut on new platforms and bring some big changes

As mentioned earlier, the early access period began on October 20, but is limited to PC users. However, fans on other platforms won't have to wait long as Football Manager 2023 releases worldwide on November 8 across all applicable platforms.

The series has traditionally been available on both PCs and consoles, along with other platforms like mobile devices. While those remain, there are fresh entrants in the form of the PlayStation 5. All current-gen users of Sony's console will be able to enjoy this year's offerings. Interestingly, the game will also be added to the Xbox Game Pass on day one, and both PC and console editions will be available.

Speaking of editions, four of them will be released this year. The original version will be available to all PC players, and the console edition will be available to all Xbox and PlayStation users. It's a much more streamlined experience that keeps the limitations of the consoles in mind. The experience may be limited to an extent, but the excitement and unpredictability of it are no less.

Football Manager 2023 Touch Edition will be available on selected tablets. It returns after a gap of two years. Touch Edition is a mixture of mobile and PC versions and is available for tablets with larger screens. Typically, the mobile version will also be available for smaller devices.

Sports Interactive has also revealed some of the official costs for the game, which is now available for pre-order. The game's list price is $59.99 in all stores, however pre-orders receive a 20% discount.

The price of the Console Edition is lower and listed at $49.99 for both Xbox and PlayStation. Prices for the Touch Edition of Football Manager 2023 haven't been decided yet, and the version will be available on the Apple Arcade. Last but not least, the mobile version will typically cost $9.99 in all mobile stores. It now remains to be seen if this year's offering will be able to appease the fans.

Poll : 0 votes