Microsoft set to integrate ChatGPT with Bing and contest Google's search engine domination

According to The Information, Microsoft is preparing to integrate OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, into its Bing search engine. On the possibility that this is true, Microsoft stands to benefit greatly from its nearly $1 billion investment in ChatGPT’s creators, OpenAI. If the past few years are any indication, the search engine landscape is about to change drastically.

Currently, Google dominates search engine queries. Over the years, the algorithm used by Google has been refined and nearly perfected to seamlessly lead you to the information you're looking for.

Initially, in its nascent stages, the search engine would only offer relevant webpage results, but over time, Google’s search engine can simply respond with simple facts and extract relevant sentences from articles to answer a query accurately. When OpenAI introduced their open platform ChatGPT AI, it took the world by storm thanks to its intuitive conversational skills while presenting information.

Google may seem to be caught short-handed, but if the last few years are anything to go by, they are well-equipped to tackle the combined threat of Bing and ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is revolutionary but not a finished product

Previously, OpenAI’s chatbot demonstrated that it can answer one-on-one questions in a simple conversational format. It's currently capable of solving and writing codes for a program, writing extremely detailed essays, and even offers analytical solutions to complex problems.

Unsurprisingly, ChatGPT suffers from a major flaw that plagues such chatbots, which is the fact that they start making up new information to fill in the gaps. Although Microsoft was aware of this glaring problem when they invested a billion dollars into OpenAI, the tech company still saw significant potential.

Google’s LaMDA platform has shown similar potential in the last two years

It was back in 2021 when Google demonstrated the AI-powered language model for dialog applications for the very first time. It generated plenty of hype, as it clearly showed the potential to change search queries and interactions forever.

Over the last two years, Google seems to have been working quietly behind the scenes, but all of that's set to change now that the Microsoft-funded AI-bot has entered the fray. If several reports from the past few weeks are to be believed, this news has sent Google into a potential "Code Red."

Last year, Google fired one of its engineers for stating that LaMDA had become a sentient AI, which is quite interesting to note.

Since most of Google’s revenue is generated from targeted ads, if the OpenAI and Bing partnership takes off, Google stands to lose massively. But if the recent Google I/O events are anything to judge, the domination may not be over just yet. For one thing is certain, in the battle of search giants, consumers stand to benefit the most in the form of streamlined and succinct search results.

