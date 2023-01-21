How to create AI art using DALL-E

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionized how we create and consume art. With the advent of tools like DALL-E, it has become possible for anyone to create unique and fascinating pieces of art using only a computer and a bit of creativity.

DALL-E 2 is a powerful tool for creating original and realistic images and art from text descriptions. It can combine different concepts, attributes, and styles to produce unique results. Additionally, it can make realistic edits to existing images using natural language captions. This includes adding and removing elements while taking factors such as shadows, reflections, and textures into consideration.

This guide will explore the process of creating AI art using DALL-E, the powerful image-generation tool developed by OpenAI.

DALL-E 2 is an advanced image generation tool that can understand the correlation between images and the text used to describe them. It employs a technique known as 'diffusion,' which begins with a randomly generated dot pattern and gradually modifies it to form an image as it recognizes specific characteristics of the image.

Steps to use DALL-E:

Before you can begin using DALL-E, you will need to have an OpenAI account. To get started, visit the website (https://openai.com/dall-e-2/) and register an account.

If you already have an account, you can simply log in to begin experimenting with the tool.

You will need to decide on the type of art you want to create. DALL-E can generate many images, from realistic landscapes to abstract designs.

Once you know what you want to create, you can start experimenting with DALL-E. The generator allows you to enter text prompts that describe the image you want to create.

For example, if you want to create an image of a sunflower vase, you could input the prompt "An Impressionist oil painting of sunflowers in a purple vase."

DALL-E will then generate an image based on your prompt. You can tweak the settings and parameters to fine-tune the image to your liking.

Repeat the above steps until you have an image that you are satisfied with.

Is DALL-E free to use?

DALL-E is a paid service that runs on 'credits.' Upon signing up, you will immediately receive 50 free credits. After this, you will receive 15 free monthly credits, but they will not roll over to the next month. However, paid credits do roll over from month to month for up to 12 months. You can purchase 115 credits for $15.

Creating AI art using DALL-E is a fun and exciting way to explore the possibilities of artificial intelligence. With a bit of creativity, you can make unique and fascinating pieces of art that would be impossible to produce using traditional methods. Remember that DALL-E is a powerful tool and the possibilities are endless, so keep experimenting and have fun creating your own AI art.

