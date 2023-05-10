Google Pixel Fold launched: Price, specs, sale date, and more

The long-awaited Google Pixel Fold is finally here. The company just launched this device at the annual Google I/O 2023 event, marking its entry into the foldable smartphone market section. Samsung Mobile head Roh Tae-moon once mentioned foldable mobiles as the future of mobiles. Now, brands like Oppo, Vivo, Xioami, Huawei, and Google are offering them.

The Pixel Fold is currently in its pre-ordering phase and will be released for sale on June 27, 2023, which is also when Google will start delivering the product. For a limited time, customers will get a Google Pixel Watch free of cost for preordering the phone.

Till now Samsung was leading this segment with its Galaxy Fold series devices. But, the release of this Pixel Fold, seems like a straightforward challenge to all the foldable smartphone makers. In a recent tweet, Google confirmed the release of Pixel Fold in I/O2023, and now it is here. So, without further ado, let's look into the upcoming Googe Pixel Fold and discuss its specs, price, and more.

Google Pixel Fold in I/O 2023: Specs, price, and more

Pixel Fold specs

First of all, this phone's FHD+ 5.8" external OLED display comes with a 120Hz fast refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Its primary 7.6" FHD+ ultra-thin OLED panel will also feature the same refresh rate, along with a protective plastic layer. The Google Pixel Fold will be powered by the same Tensor G2 processor, from the Pixel 7 series.

The 4800mAh dual-cell will approximately last a day. It will support 30 watts of fast charging as well as wireless charging. As for the camera segment, fans will see two 8.3MP selfie shooters, one on each display. On the back, it will feature a 48MP OIS primary camera, a 10.8MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP 5x telephoto lens. The camera setup may look similar to the Pixel 7 Pro, but the latter has larger sensors.

Display 7.6" 2208 x 1840 OLED @120Hz5.8" 2092 x 1080 OLED @120Hz Processor Tensor G2 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Camera 48MP triple camera Battery 4800mAh w/ 33W fast charging

The Fold's stainless steel hinge makes it durable enough for up to 200,000 opens and closes. It also comes with IPX8 water resistance. This device will come in two color combinations: Obsidian and Porcelain.

Pixel Fold price

The Google Pixel Fold will be starting at $1,799 for the 256GB variants. Its 512GB version will be available at $1,919. It is priced similarly to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4. That will make this device one of the prime contenders for the foldable smartphone crown. Both Pixel Fold and Galaxy Fold 4 have their own advantages. For instance, the latter has a better overall display, but Google's phone has a better camera setup.

That said, one should reserve their opinions on Pixel Fold before detailed reviews on its camera, performance, battery life, and other factors come about. Soon fans will also get a closer seat to the Google Pixel Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 clash.

