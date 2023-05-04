Can Google Pixel Fold compete with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4?

The much-awaited Google Pixel Fold smartphone is finally here. Google just released a teaser for its upcoming foldable smartphone via a tweet. The tech giant has revealed its design and launch date in the trailer. While Google has already introduced Pixel smartphones, Chromebooks, and tablets, it's yet to venture into the world of foldable devices. However, with the Pixel Fold, its finally entering this realm.

Samsung has so far dominated the foldable smartphone market, with its Fold and Flip series being the preferred choice for those considering an Android foldable device. While other brands such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi have entered this market, Samsung has maintained its lead. However, the arrival of the Pixel Fold may change this scenario.

This article aims to provide readers with insights into the best foldable Android smartphone of 2023 by comparing the available specifications, performance, and pricing information of the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Fold 4. This article will offer valuable insights if you're considering purchasing a foldable Android smartphone.

Google Pixel Fold vs. Galaxy Fold 4: Which one wins the battle of foldable smartphones?

Google Pixel Fold: Expected specs, performance, price, and release date

Here are the expected specs for the upcoming Google Pixel Fold:

Display 7.6" 1840 x 2208 OLED/AMOLED @120Hz Processor Tensor G2 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Camera 64MP triple camera Battery 4500mAh w/ fast charging

Based on the leaks, rumors, and speculations surrounding the Pixel Fold, we have gathered some preliminary information about its specifications. It is supposed to have an 1840 x 2208p OLED or AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the latest 2nd gen Google Tensor G2 processor and at least 8 gigs of RAM.

Pixel Fold will come with at least 256GB internal storage and a 64MP triple camera setup. Its 4500mAh battery will support some sort of fast charging. According to a recent report by leaker Jon Prosser, the expected price of the Pixel Fold is $1,800. Google will release the device on May 10 at its IO event.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4: Specs, performance, and price

These are the specs for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4:

Display 7.6" 1812 x 2176 AMOLED 2X @ 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Camera 50MP triple camera Battery 4400 mAh w/ 25W charging

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 is the most popular foldable smartphone in the current market. It has a 7.6" 1812 x 2176p AMOLED 2X display, clocked at 120Hz. The device is powered by the impeccable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It comes with three different storage variants and a fixed 12GB RAM.

The Fold 4's 50MP triple camera setup can take stunning photos. Although the 4400mHz battery lasts an entire day, it comes with slow 22 watts charging. The price of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 starts from $1800.

The above comparison shows that Google Pixel Fold will at least go neck-and-neck with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, if not beat it. It will definitely overthrow the Galaxy Fold 4 in the camera section. In display, the Samsung product will have an edge. That being said, the specs and price of the Pixel Fold are still not confirmed, so fans have to wait until May 10.

