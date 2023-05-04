Google Pixel Fold revealed: Release date, expected price, and more

The Google Pixel Fold has been on technology enthusiasts' radar for some months, and recent leaks have verified that the foldable device will be launched on May 10, 2023. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the Pixel Fold was finally made official after Google suddenly posted a render video. The tech giant hasn't disclosed the phone's specifications, but a quick teaser video shows a full-size exterior display on a smartphone that unfolds to a more prominent inner display.

Like Samsung's Galaxy Fold devices, Google's first foldable phone includes a vertical hinge that expands to show a tablet-like display for extensive immersive viewing. You can also operate a secondary display on one side of the exterior of the Pixel Fold while it is closed, with the real horizontal cameras on the other side.

Let's look at the upcoming device's price, expected specifications, and sale date.

Google Pixel Fold: Expected specifications

The internal screen of the Pixel Fold appears to have a narrow, black bezel around all the sides of the main display, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. In addition, we can see various Android widgets and UI components on the folding screen that Google may have exclusively created for their upcoming flagship smartphone.

Based on past leaks, we can anticipate the Pixel Fold to be a strong contender to all the other foldable smartphones on the market. A Tensor G2 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage should be included in the Google Pixel Fold.

With an interior panel offering a 120Hz refresh rate and a total screen size of roughly 7.5 inches, the outside display should be 5.8 inches, with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Google Pixel Fold: Price and availability

The upcoming Google Pixel Fold could have a starting price tag of $1,799 for the 256GB storage variant, which is more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. As for the 512GB storage variant, expect it to be priced at around $1,899.

While the pricing and other specs are yet to be confirmed, the full details will be shared on May 10, when Google's much-anticipated I/O kicks off, where we expect to see the Google Pixel 7a make its debut.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes