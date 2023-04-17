The most speculated Google Pixel Fold is expected to be released soon as per a new leak. This leak features preorder dates and announcement news for the Pixel 7a as well as the Google Pixel Fold. We can expect a price of around $1799 for the latter. The leak is based on a recent tweet reported by Jon Prosser in which he mentions announcement dates and preorder dates for Google's most awaited fold model.

As per his past records, Prosser can be fairly reliable in terms of details about the dates, but as it is with any rumor, things can change. As of now, the dates for the launch of the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a are right around the corner and tech enthusiasts can't wait any longer for the reviews and features to roll out.

jon prosser @jon_prosser Google Pixel Fold



Announcement: May 10

Pre-order from Google Store: May 10

Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30

Available: June 27 Google Pixel Fold Announcement: May 10Pre-order from Google Store: May 10Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30Available: June 27 https://t.co/11zMixDdYy

The Google Pixel Fold phone is expected to be a tough competitor for fold phones out there

Like every mobile device launched by Google, the foldable device is expected to shake the internet with its speculated features. The first look was released a few months back and we can expect to get an excellently balanced device.

Launch and preorder dates of the Google Pixel Fold

jon prosser @jon_prosser google dump incoming google dump incoming

In terms of when we can expect to see the Pixel Fold, Prosser says it will be announced on May 10. The device will also be available for preorder on the Google Store on the same day, giving eager enthusiasts and consumers first dibs. The preorder window for wireless carriers and other retailers will be a little later, on May 30. In terms of the final retail release date, we are currently looking at June 27.

Prosser tweeted about this report after he mentioned a news dump coming on his Twitter feed and he delivered the details about the launch date, which aligns with the Google I/O 2023 event.

Expected specs for the Pixel Fold

The key specs we are banking on to arrive from the box of the Google Pixel Fold are the Tensor G2 processor, 8 gigs of RAM, a massive 120Hz 7.6-inch OLED or AMOLED display, and a triple camera set up at the back panel.

Google has a reputation for producing beautiful, color-accurate images for its software processing, and we can anticipate the same for its latest foldable.

Expected Specs Google Pixel Fold Display 7.6-inch 120Hz OLED/AMOLED 1840 x 2208 Performance Google Tensor G2 Octa core proccessor, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM Primary Cameras 64+12+10MP Battery 4500mAh with fast charging support

Expected pricing of the Pixel Fold

If the rumors are to be trusted, and we analyze the current trend of the fold phones in the market, the speculated price of the Google Pixel Fold is anticipated at somewhere around $1799. This is only to give an idea of what a user can expect.

Samsung tends to release its Galaxy Fold phones for around $1650 and this can be the price point where Google would like to draw customers in with its phones. Things can change as time goes by and we can even see a drop or rise in the price.

The Google Pixel Fold might not be as affordable as we hoped, but the speculated features seem pretty promising. So far, we only have some rumors and leaks that might be off in the coming month or two.

We can expect some announcements about the Google Tablet for the I/O 2023 event along with the Pixel 7a and Fold. Until then, we can only wait, and Google has proved that waiting for its product has been worth our while.

