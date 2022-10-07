What to expect from the new Google Pixel Tablet: Specs, release date, expected price, and more

Last night, Google revealed more information about its upcoming Pixel Tablet at the October Made by Google event. The company hinted at the product in May 2022 at the I/O event.

It is worth noting that this is not Google's first attempt at creating such a device. Previously, the Pixel C, Pixel Slate, and even Nexus tablets had hit the market for a similar purpose.

What are the specs of the 2023 Pixel Tablet?

The Google tablet can be docked to unlock smart home features (Image via Google/YouTube)

Google has unveiled that the upcoming tablet will use the Tensor G2 chip built by the company. This chip also powers the upcoming Pixel 7 smartphones.

The device will run on Android. However, it is unclear whether it will ship with Android 12L, an OS specially built for tablet devices, or Android 13.

There have also been rumors that the upcoming device will be based on a 64-bit operating system to increase memory efficiency. However, the move to a 64-bit setup can also render apps built to run on 32-bit systems that will no longer work.

Google has been tight-lipped about other specs. However, it looks like the company is pairing its upcoming tablet with 4 GB of RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The tablet will have a large 10.95-inch display and support for advanced connectivity technologies like WiFi 6.

Although not confirmed, the Pixel Tablet might also come with support for 5G connectivity. However, considering how Google emphasized that it is a home-only device, there is a huge possibility that it is WiFi-only.

Google also showcased other innovative technologies that will make the upcoming tablet an appealing choice. According to the company, people leave their tablets at home 80% of the time. Thus, it has integrated smart home capabilities to make its device more than just a tablet.

More pictures of the Google Pixel Tablet (Image via Google / YouTube)

Users can dock their Pixel Tablet in a hub via magnetic attachment points to charge it. However, while docked, the device will act like a Google Nest Hub. This will allow users to control other smart home devices, watch TV, or play music with the speakers while playing slideshows from Google Photos. The Google Nest Hub is capable of these functions.

Google also confirmed that its upcoming tablet will have exceptional split-screen multitasking capabilities. The device will also come with stylus support to enhance productivity in certain use-case scenarios.

What is the expected price of the Google Pixel Tablet?

The Pixel Tablet when docked (Image via Google/YouTube)

Google has not released a price tag for its upcoming tablet. However, judging by some industry trends and the pricing of the current-gen Pixel smartphones, the expected price should be somewhere between $300 and $350.

The company is also expected to launch a Pro model for its tablet lineup. Users are yet to get a glimpse at this product, which will be targeted at a higher price point.

When will the upcoming Google tablet be released?

Google has provided a wide release window of 2023 for its upcoming tablet.

The company is yet to confirm when exactly users can expect the product to roll out. However, it is expected that the launch will be before the I/O event next year.

