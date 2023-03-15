Google Pixel Fold: Expected release date, features, specs, and more

A recent leak has given out exciting hints about the highly anticipated Google Pixel Fold, which is now expected to be launched this summer. The upcoming foldable flagship will potentially share multiple common features with the latest Google Pixel 7 series.

Foldable phones have garnered massive popularity in recent times, with popular manufacturer Samsung establishing their dominance in the category. With Google Pixel Fold’s imminent launch, the California-based tech giant is also set to enter the competition very soon.

Fans can also expect that the much-awaited mid-range model of the Pixel 7 series, the Google Pixel 7A, to drop alongside the Pixel Fold in 2023. The leak also revealed some expected features, color variants, and pricing for the upcoming phones.

Everything you need to know about the Google Pixel Fold

Roland Quandt @rquandt



256GB base storage (no idea if other variants)

Colors: Carbon, Porcelain

Available in June



Google Pixel 7a:

128GB only (?)

Colors: Carbon, Cotton, Arctic Blue, possibly Jade

Available in June



winfuture.de/news,135122.ht…



RT appreciated! Google Pixel Fold (yep, that's the name):256GB base storage (no idea if other variants)Colors: Carbon, PorcelainAvailable in JuneGoogle Pixel 7a:128GB only (?)Colors: Carbon, Cotton, Arctic Blue, possibly JadeAvailable in JuneRT appreciated! Google Pixel Fold (yep, that's the name):256GB base storage (no idea if other variants)Colors: Carbon, PorcelainAvailable in JuneGoogle Pixel 7a:128GB only (?)Colors: Carbon, Cotton, Arctic Blue, possibly JadeAvailable in Junewinfuture.de/news,135122.ht…RT appreciated!

As per the report by Roland Quandt of WinFuture, Google’s first foldable phone may be launched for European markets in the second week of June 2023. From the looks of it, the smartphone should be made available in the United States and other parts of the world at the same time.

The Pixel 7A is also expected to be launched in the market at the same time. Fans may get their first look at the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7A at the company’s I/O developer conference, which is set for May 10, 2023. Google may also host a separate press conference to announce the exciting foldable model.

Expected pricing

According to leaks, the Google Pixel Fold is expected to be priced at 1700 euros, which is roughly around $1750 (~1,45,000 INR). It’s unknown whether this rate is indicative of the base model or an upgraded storage variant.

Samsung’s latest foldable model, the Galaxy Z Fold4, starts at $1799 (256GB). From the looks of it, Google may be trying to price its upcoming foldable at a competitive rate.

Expected features and specifications

Similar to the Pixel 7 series, the Google Pixel Fold is expected to be powered by the versatile Tensor G2 chip, the company’s latest custom SoC for its modern smartphones.

Quandt suggests that the Pixel Fold may come in two sophisticated color variants: porcelain and carbon. Additionally, Google may offer three colored covers, specially crafted for the foldable display.

The base variant will potentially feature 256GB. Although modern flagship smartphones evidently come with storage variants of up to 1TB or more, the Google Pixel Fold’s storage options are yet to be disclosed.

It may feature an 8-inch dynamic AMOLED display, 12GB DDR5X RAM or more, a premium camera setup, AI-powered features, and around 5000 mAh battery. It is expected to come with Android 13 and support up to three OS updates (until Android 16).

The Google Pixel Fold will undoubtedly be expensive. However, those who don’t mind indulging in premium flagships can expect mind-blowing features to come their way.

While the aforementioned report is undoubtedly exciting, Google is yet to confirm these rumors. It is wise to take such leaks with a grain of salt to avoid disappointment.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes