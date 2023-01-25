Should you buy a Pixel 7 in 2023 or wait for the rumored and cheaper Pixel 7A?

The Google Pixel 7 was launched last year in October, and it hit the bull's eye in the smartphone formula with this new addition to the flagship series. Even though the model needed a few iterations, the final product was well worth the trial and error over the years.

Google's strategy of releasing only two models every year seems to work well for them. Moreover, with the A series of Pixel phones, the brand has been adamant about getting its hooks in on the premium budget or mid-range segment. With this approach, Google successfully launched great budget-friendly smartphones in the A series, the latest being the excellent Pixel 6A.

Jeff's Viral Tech @JeffViralTech



- 90 Hz Refresh Rate

- Wireless Charging

- Tensor G2 Chipset

- Same Triple Camera Set Up As Pixel 6A

- US$ 449

@Google Google Pixel 7A Leak Spec- 90 Hz Refresh Rate- Wireless Charging- Tensor G2 Chipset- Same Triple Camera Set Up As Pixel 6A- US$ 449 Google Pixel 7A Leak Spec- 90 Hz Refresh Rate- Wireless Charging- Tensor G2 Chipset- Same Triple Camera Set Up As Pixel 6A- US$ 449 @Google https://t.co/A7SaUvQDmL

If industry rumors are to be believed, the 7A is hot in the pipeline and ready for launch sometime in Q3. By the time the new A series model drops, the 7's price is expected to fall, creating a conundrum. Should you wait for a cheaper alternative or get the better model at a discount? Let's find out.

The Pixel 7 and 7A will have subtle differences between them

Pixel 7 Pixel 7A Software Android 13 potentially Android 13 Display 90 Hz OLED allegedly 90 Hz OLED Processor Tensor G2 potentially Tensor G2 Storage UFS 3.1 potentially UFS 3.1 Camera 50 MP wide, 12 MP Ultrawide Battery 4355 mAh

Google's Pixel 7 sports a Tensor G2 SoC, making it one of the most intelligent smartphones on the market. If the 6 series of smartphones is any indication, the 7A should come with the latest processor.

The Tensor G2 has made the 7 series extremely powerful while being much smarter than the competition. The prowess of this smartphone is already seen with its newer Tensor processor, which gives a clear idea of the 7A's potential capabilities.

Moreover, Google may have addressed one major complaint of Pixel users by incorporating 90 Hz in the A series of Pixel phones. Even though the Pixel 6A is a smooth and fluid device, the 60 Hz screen on it does feel dated and out of place.

To add to the woes of picking one over the other, if Google opts for 90 Hz on Pixel 7A, as it should, the 7 may suffer since that phone is equipped with this display. Additionally, the entirety of the Pixel 6 series of phones had the latest and fastest UFS 3.1 as storage technology.

Thus, it is plausible to expect UFS 3.1 on the Pixel 7A, just like its elder sibling. The 7A should also get an OLED display at 1080p resolution to give a sharp and vivid display out of the box. The Pixel 6A also had a decent IP67 rating to protect against the elements compared to the IP68 on the 6.

Going along similar lines, since the 7 has an IP68 rating, anticipating an IP67 on the 7A is quite rational.

Google's Pixel 7 and 7A may justify their cost difference with cameras, build quality, and battery

Last year's Google Pixel 6 had a glass finish at the back and opted for a Gorilla Glass Victus protection at the front. With some expected compromises, the Pixel 6A launched with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a plastic back panel that took away from its premium mid-range feel.

If something similar were to happen this year, the 7A could similarly have a lesser version, possibly Gorilla Glass 3, and again opt for a plastic finish in its build. While these compromises may be justified—considering the segment and the price the A series targets—Google should account for the fact that many other OEMs offer superior build quality at a similar price.

Max Weinbach @MaxWinebach This charts are always super off



Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO never launch their phones with the latest updates.



The Pixel 7 and Galaxy S22 are the same generation: 2022. Both will end with Android 14. Pixel 7 launched with A13, S22 is A12. This charts are always super offSamsung, OnePlus, OPPO never launch their phones with the latest updates.The Pixel 7 and Galaxy S22 are the same generation: 2022. Both will end with Android 14. Pixel 7 launched with A13, S22 is A12. https://t.co/MQUyMGpwDn

It is also expected that the Pixel 7A will have slightly inferior cameras in terms of sensors and the resolution of those sensors. For example, the Pixel 6 had a 50 MP wide shooter, while the 6A used an older 12.2 MP shooter. Considering the two have the same SoC, image post-processing should work in favor of the 7A.

Battery capacity may also see a downturn. It is rumored that the 7A will have a marginally smaller battery and slower fast charging, which may affect endurance for heavy users.

Considering these factors, should one get a Google Pixel 7 or wait for the cheaper 7A? Unfortunately, this question cannot be answered definitively as use-case scenarios vary from one person to another. However, the Pixel 7A could be 25% to 30% cheaper than the 7 while offering similar performance and software features.

That alone is capable of turning the tide in its favor. It is thus wise to wait for the Pixel 7A and analytically compare the future discounts on the 7 to make a good purchase.

You can buy a Pixel 7 from Amazon.

Poll : 0 votes