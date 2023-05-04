Google Pixel Fold is officially confirmed by Google itself, and the tech community is thrilled by the announcement. There had been rumors around the launch of the foldable phone by Google for quite some time now, and the speculation seems true regarding the device's specifications. The Google I/O event is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2023, which is just some days ahead.

We can expect exciting gadgets launched during the period of the event, including the most anticipated Pixel Fold, the Google Pixel 7a, and the Google Tablet

This article will touch upon the expected pricing, features, distribution of the foldable smartphone, and everything we know so far.

Google Pixel Fold might be the cleanest foldable device

Let's look at all the device specifications, pricing, and how you can get a hold of your foldable flagship designed by Google.

Expected hardware specifications

The most eye-catching among all the features that the Pixel foldable is expected to have is its design element. The device has unnoticeably thin bezels, and the initial renders posted by Google on Twitter look stunning.

The Google Pixel Fold's Tensor G2 processor, 8 gigabytes of RAM, a sizable 120Hz 7.6-inch OLED or AMOLED display, and a triple camera setup on the back panel are the key specifications we expect to see in the box. We can expect Google's latest foldable to have the same beautiful, color-accurate images that it is known for producing for its software processing.

Expected Specs Google Pixel Fold Display 7.6-inch 120Hz OLED/AMOLED 1840 x 2208 Performance Google Tensor G2 Octa core proccessor, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM Primary Cameras 64+12+10MP Battery 4500mAh with fast charging support

Pricing of the Pixel Fold

If the rumors are true and we consider the market's current fold phone trend, the Google foldable is expected to cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $1799. This merely provides a user with an idea of what to anticipate.

The price point where Google would like to attract customers with its phones is around $1650, which is the average price at which Samsung typically releases its Galaxy Fold smartphones. This selling price will be insanely attractive for a foldable device that offers the cleanest Android experience with user customizability.

Launch dates and distribution of the device

We were expecting the device to be announced during the Google I/O event as per past rumors, and today Google officially confirmed its launch date to be May 10. On the same day, the product will also be up for preorder on the Google Store, giving eager consumers and enthusiasts first dibs.

It will open a little later, on May 30, for wireless carriers and other retailers. The date of the final retail release is currently projected to be June 27.

The Pixel foldable might not be affordable for everyone, but it is not insanely expensive considering its gorgeous design and Pixel-grade cameras. So far, the device seems pretty promising, and we have to wait for the official release of the smartphone to confirm what specs it will hold.

Along with the Pixel 7a and Fold, the Google Tablet will likely receive some announcements at the I/O 2023 event. We can only wait until that time, and Google has shown that it was worthwhile to wait for its product.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

