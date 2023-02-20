Google Pixel Fold: A Potential Samsung Fold Killer?

Google is rumored to join the race for foldable smartphones with its new launch, the Google Pixel Fold. While there has been no official statement from Google regarding the smartphone, the surrounding buzz suggests that it could be a contender in the foldable phone market and potentially coexist with the Pixel 8 lineup.

As leaks and rumors pour in, tech enthusiasts eagerly await how Google's first attempt at a foldable phone will stack up against the already-established Samsung Fold series. This article will explore everything known so far about the Pixel Fold and analyze whether it can dethrone Samsung's foldable phones.

Google Pixel Fold leaks, rumors, features, and more

Google's foldable rumored to be named Pixel Notepad

As anticipation builds for the upcoming Google Pixel Fold, rumors and leaks are surfacing about what to expect from the tech giant's take on the foldable smartphone. Recent reports suggest that the Google Pixel Fold may be named the Pixel Notepad, implying it may launch with the possibility of stylus support.

However, it is crucial to note that these details have not been confirmed and may change as the release date approaches. Rumors have also circulated regarding potential alternative names, such as Logbook, but what Google ultimately decides to name its foldable device remains to be seen.

Will Google's rumored foldable Pixel feature a 120Hz display?

Based on the information available, the Pixel Fold is speculated to resemble the Google Pixel 7 Pro when folded and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 when unfolded. However, it may feature a shorter and wider outer display, similar to the Oppo Find N, and a rounded rectangular camera module.

The internal display is said to be a flexible 7.6-inch OLED screen with the ability to fold in half inward, much like the Galaxy Z Fold. Similar to Samsung's foldable phone, it'll be interesting to see the Pixel Fold featuring a smaller outer screen for easy accessibility. In addition, there have been talks of a possible 120Hz display, offering an incredibly smooth experience.

How will Google Pixel Fold stand against Samsung foldable phones?

A clash between the Google Pixel Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series would certainly be an intriguing showdown between two of the best foldable phones on the market. The Galaxy Z Fold series has set a high standard for foldable design with its powerful processor, optional S Pen, and improved cameras.

However, with its impressive track record of producing top-tier smartphones, Google may just have what it takes to challenge Samsung's dominance. With its Tensor chipset and high-performing cameras, the Pixel Fold is poised to deliver a one-of-a-kind foldable phone that can rival the Galaxy Z Fold.

It will be interesting to see how Google adapts its strengths to the emerging form factor of foldable phones and how it will stack up against Samsung's latest offering. With Samsung dominating the foldable smartphone market, it's about time for some new competition to come into play. After all, competition breeds excellence and ultimately benefits consumers looking for the best foldable phone on the market.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes