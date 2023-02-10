Is the Google Pixel 6A worth buying in February 2023?

Since the flagship smartphone market is already flooding with new products launching rapidly, phones like the Google Pixel 6A have started to become the main attraction in the mid-range flagship segment. Google launches its A-series to offer the closest to flagship performance at an affordable price.

The Pixel 6A was launched in 2022 at a price tag of around $430. Now in 2023, you can get it for as low as $249, and maybe at a much lower price since we may see the Pixel 7A be released soon. This article will explore the key details of this mid-range flagship, and will help you decide whether or not it's worth buying in February 2023.

Google Pixel 6A is still ahead of similarly priced phones in terms of hardware

Processor Tensor G1 with a dedicated machine learning and image processing core Cameras 12.2 MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide, and an 8 MP selfie shooter Battery 4410 mAh Display OLED 6.1 inches 60 Hz with Gorilla Glass 3 Software support will get updates till at least Android 15 Storage and RAM 128 GB and 6 GB Storage type UFS 3.1

The 6A boasts a compact 6.1-inch OLED display that delivers a stunning viewing experience with its HDR support. The vivid colors and sharpness, with a pixel density of 429 per inch, make for an engaging display despite its small size. The only drawback is its refresh rate of 60Hz, which may feel a bit slow if you're used to a faster refresh rate. Otherwise, it's a great display.

Google has equipped the 6A with fast and efficient UFS 3.1 storage and 6GB of RAM, making it a swift experience switching between apps or handling large files. The device also features Gorilla Glass 3 for decent protection against falls and improved scratch resistance compared to newer models like Gorilla Glass 5 and Victus. A sturdy back cover can further increase its durability.

Additionally, the 6A has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, which is a rare find in this price range. The 4410mAh battery offers enough power for a full day's use with the support of 18W fast charging.

Pixel 6A is a smart device with exceptional capabilities

There's no need to worry about a laggy experience with the affordable Pixel 6A. The device offers smooth and responsive navigation and app use. There may be instances where it heats up during heavy usage or charging, but that's not a cause for concern.

You can also experience faster app downloads and streaming with the 5G connectivity built into the phone, but make sure you have a sufficient data plan.

One of the biggest concerns with purchasing a phone is its future support, but the 6A won't disappoint in that regard. Since it's developed by Google, the Pixel line is known to receive Android updates promptly.

Smartphones are commonly equipped with AI capabilities these days, but the Pixel takes it to the next level with its dedicated TPU chip. It allows for advanced machine-learning capabilities, making the Pixel 6A, like its predecessors, a standout with features such as call screening and object erasing built into the software.

Google's computational photography is unmatchable

Although the technical specifications of the cameras on the Pixel 6A don't look very attractive, the end result is exceptional, thanks to Google's computational photography. It's no secret that Pixel phones are some of the best in terms of cameras, even when compared to iPhones and the Samsung S22 Ultra.

Overall, the Google Pixel 6A is an outstanding device even in February 2023. The power-packed performance you get at an affordable price tag of as low as $249 is appreciative and even rare to find in some of the best flagship smartphones. Whether you're a photography enthusiast or a hardcore gamer, this device will meet your demands without any issues.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

