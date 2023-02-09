Google Pixel 6A vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Which one should you buy in 2023?

With countless smartphones being launched in the flagship segment, we've witnessed brands such as Google and Samsung take an interest in the mid-range flagship category phones as. The products they have subsequently released are available for an affordable price without compromising much on performance.

Google launches its A-series phones each year, whereas Samsung introduced its FE edition phones some time back in the mid-range segment. Although these smartphones are in a different price bracket when compared to each other, both offer competitive performance. Let's find out which one offers better overall value.

Google Pixel 6A vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comparison: Specs, price, and more

Specifications

Both phones offer a host of features and specifications that make them stand out in the crowded smartphone market. Before discussing their pros and cons, have a look at the spec sheet:

Phone Galaxy S21 FE Pixel 6A Current Price Starts at $484 Starts at $299 Processor Snapdragon 888 Google Tensor Display 6.4 inches, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+ 6.1-inch AMOLED, 2400 x 1080, 60Hz refresh rate Camera 12MP (Primary), 8MP (Telephoto), 12MP (Ultrawide) 12MP Main camera, 12MP Ultrawide Battery Li-Ion 4500 mAh, 25W wired/15W wireless charging 4,410mAh, 18W wired charging

Design and display

In terms of design, both devices are similar, except for a few differences. The Samsung S21 FE comes with a matte-finished plastic back, whereas the Google Pixel 6A has a more interesting look. While it has a plastic rear panel as well, the 3D-thermoformed composite gives an attractive glass-back appearance.

It's a widely accepted idea that personal taste plays a big role in determining what is considered attractive. However, the design of the Pixel 6A really stands out compared to similar priced phones. Despite its lower price point, it gives off a more premium appearance compared to Samsung's budget flagship model.

The S21 FE is a clear winner when it comes to display. Samsung's outstanding display technology produces rich colors and contrasts, and a 120Hz smooth display beats the Pixel 6A, which has the standard 60Hz. Moreover, the former boasts a newer Gorilla Glass Victus, whereas the latter comes with a Gorilla Glass 3.

Performance and camera

Regarding performance, both phones are powered by flagship chipsets, offering smooth lag-free performance. The S21 FE has a slight advantage in terms of its battery life and charging capabilities, and features a slightly bigger battery and support for wireless charging that is missing on the Google Pixel 6A.

Further, haptic feedback is a lot better on the Pixel 6A. Whereas, critics have expressed disappointment with the haptic motors on the S21 FE, pointing out that they lack the finesse of modern devices and produce a harsh, imprecise vibration that is reminiscent of older phones.

The S21 FE has an edge in the camera specs with its 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto lenses. However, the Pixel 6A outperforms it in terms of image quality, despite having a less advanced primary camera and no telephoto lens, with only 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses.

Final verdict

For those looking for a more affordable device with top-notch performance and camera capabilities, the Pixel 6A, powered by the Tensor chip and with Google's fantastic computational photography, is the way to go. This smartphone offers great value and quality at a much cheaper price tag than the S21 FE.

However, the Galaxy S21 FE steps in to offer many of the best features from the S21, at a lower cost. With its triple-camera setup and top-notch 120Hz AMOLED display, it is an ideal device for multimedia consumption.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

