Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE worth buying in 2023?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was launched in January 2022, just before the Galaxy S22 series. This smartphone is barely a year old and might be a good option in 2023, depending on your needs. The Galaxy S21 FE offers the core features of the S21 with some modifications to make it more affordable.

The additions include a camera setup with slightly lower capabilities, using comparatively lower-quality materials in its construction, and a reduced amount of RAM for the entry-level model. This article explores this smartphone and whether it'll be a good choice in 2023 among other outstanding devices on the market.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features, specs, price, and more

Specifications

Anticipation for the Galaxy S21 FE was high in August 2021, but it wasn't launched then. Some speculated that Samsung may have canceled its release, but these rumors were dispelled when the device finally made its debut at CES 2022 for $699. Here are a few technical specifications of this smartphone.

Brand Samsung Current Price Starts at $599 Processor Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) - Version 1Exynos 2100 (5 nm) - Version 2 Display 6.4 inches, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+ Camera 12MP (Primary), 8MP (Telephoto), 12MP (Ultrawide) Battery Li-Ion 4500 mAh, 25W wired/15W wireless charging

What makes the S21 FE a good device in 2023?

Samsung's efforts to keep FE models closest to their flagship versions is a great step to making mid-range smartphones more affordable without compromising performance. While you can see the difference between the S21 FE and S21 on paper, the difference is not noticeable when using the device.

The telephoto lens of 8MP on the S21 FE is not as amazing as the 64MP on S21. However, you won't even get a telephoto camera on similar price-ranged phones. Although the refresh rate on this one is not adaptable, you'll still enjoy a smooth and stutter-free display with a 120Hz display that you can manually switch on and off.

Moreover, it's surprising that the S21 FE beats the S21 in some areas, such as larger screen size and bigger battery, offering the closest to flagship performance at an affordable price tag.

Comparison and cons of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will not give you anywhere close to a premium feel due to its plastic back. This factor may not be a big deal for those who prefer value over looks, but there are concerns about the device's build quality. Perhaps you'll require a back cover to prevent scratches on its plastic back and improve grip.

Countless options are available on the market at a similar price tag or a bit more but offer improved performance in some areas. However, it depends on your preference to choose the feature you'll need the most. The latest S23 series was recently launched, and users may not want to choose the two-series-old devices.

Final verdict

Pros Cons Affordable Many other options are available Great Cameras Cheap build quality Powerful chipset Two generations old

The Galaxy S21 FE could be a great option if you can get it for a discounted price during holiday sales since it offers great features like a telephoto camera and a 120Hz display which even the iPhone 13 lacks.

However, with a range of smartphones available on the market at the same or slightly higher price, you may get a better value. Finally, it's all about your preferences. If you're a die-hard Samsung fan looking for a mid-range device without compromising much, you can opt for the S21 FE.

