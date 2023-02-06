Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 FE 5G are two of the best-selling devices from the brand, and they provide some fantastic choices for consumers.

Thanks to the fact that both the models have spent a significant amount of time on the market, there are some exciting offers to take advantage of. Some of the major retailers in the US are providing these deals, and a few of them are genuinely worth making the most of.

Both variants have impressive specifications, especially regarding the S21 FE 5G. The S21 might be two years old in 2023, but there’s still a lot of value to be enjoyed going into the year. The discounts certainly make things all the more interesting, as the lower prices make these devices even better picks than they usually are.

Let’s take a look at where users will be able to find the best deals on these devices. It’s worth noting that some of the discounts are applicable in limited stocks, and can expire based on numbers. Hence, readers are advised to check the deals before purchasing. Some may also show differential pricing based on the region a buyer is located in.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is easier to find than the older S21 model

At the time of writing, a buyer’s choice will be limited if they want to opt for the Samsung Galaxy S21. This has to do with limited stock following the high sales volume over the last couple of years.

The best thing for a buyer to do is to choose a trade-in from Samsung's official website. Doing so will allow them to get the model for $684.99, instead of the full price of $799. This is the only valid deal currently available on the Samsung Galaxy S21 across the United States.

While only a few other retailers have more significant discounts, the stocks have run out. It’s hard to expect the count to be replenished anytime soon as Samsung has turned its attention to the S21 FE 5G.

Following the success of the Samsung Galaxy S21, the tech giant decided to release the S21 FE 5G, which came with some exciting upgrades. One was the slightly larger FHD display compared to its base variant, but there have been some tradeoffs. For example, it doesn’t have a telephoto lens, but it shouldn’t be a big issue.

Thankfully, some exciting deals are currently available on the device. The Olive Green shade comes at $524.99, against the regular price of $699.99. It is available on Amazon and is the best offer a buyer can get.

If someone wants to opt for Verizon's unlimited line, they will need to spend only $10 a month for three years. By doing so, they can save $239.99 on overall expenses, making it a sweet deal. Alternatively, buyers can get the 128 GB variant by spending $599 at Verizon, and both deals provide exciting options to new buyers.

While deals on the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 FE 5G are attractive, they aren’t the best ones of recent times. Better deals are expected to appear later in the year, and readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech for updates on all the latest deals.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes