Black Friday Sale: 5 best Amazon deals under $50

Early Black Friday sales have taken over every major online retail store, with several products being made available at massive discounts. This makes November's last couple of weeks the best time to save a few bucks on tech device purchases.

Amazon has discounted hundreds of products in the sale, including electronics to skin care products, and smart home gadgets. Thus, spotting the best deals on the website can be a bit of a challenge for some users.

This list has been put together with an emphasis on the best deals under $50. Users who do not want to spend a lot of money on their next tech purchase can avail of some stellar deals with massive discounts on this list. Products from storage devices to headphones and Fitbits have been included.

A guide to securing the best sub $50 deals on Amazon this Black Friday

5) JBL Tune 510BT wireless on-ear headphones with pure bass sound ($29.95)

The JBL Tune 510BT wireless on-ear headphones with pure bass sound (Image via Amazon)

The JBL Tune 510BT wireless on-ear headphones pack JBL's Pure Bass sound technology. It is one of the cheapest headphones to feature such high-quality audio drivers and internals and can be operated wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

While it may not have the best sound quality, users can't really ask for more at this price point. The headphones are usually priced at $49.95, but can be picked up for just $29.95 in the ongoing Early Black Friday sale on Amazon.

4) Fire TV Stick 4K Max Wi-Fi streaming device ($34.99)

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max Wi-Fi streaming device (Image via Amazon)

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the most powerful streaming device currently being manufactured by Amazon. The device packs Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, which reduces streaming latency across multiple devices. Users can only also enjoy HDR, HDR 10+, and Dolby Atmos audio with this device.

Although the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is generally priced at $54.99, it has been reduced to $34.99 during the ongoing Black Friday sale on Amazon.

3) Ring video doorbell wired ($39.99)

The wired Ring video doorbell (Image via Amazon)

With a 1080p camera, advanced motion detection, and two-way talk features, the Ring video doorbell improves security and convenience, allowing users to collect vital information before opening the door to someone.

While the doorbell is generally priced at $54.99 on the North American e-commerce giant's website, it is being sold at a discounted price of just $39.99 during the Black Friday sale.

2) Samsung EVO 512 GB microSDXC memory card with adapter ($44.99)

The Samsung EVO 512 GB microSDXC memory card with adapter (Image via Amazon)

The Samsung EVO 512 GB microSDXC memory card receives a massive discount during the Black Friday sale on Amazon. Being an ultra high speed I (UHS-I) microSD card, the device supports transfer speeds of up to 130 MB/s.

It can record up to 4K and UHD content when paired with a recording device such as a camera. The memory card is supported on Android smartphones, tablets, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

While the microSD card carries a hefty price tag of $84.99, it has been discounted by 47% and can be picked up for just $44.99 during this Early Black Friday sale.

1) Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for kids ($49.95)

The Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for kids (Image via Amazon)

The Fitbit Ace 3 is currently one of the hottest deals on Amazon. The device has been manufactured, keeping the young ones in mind. It comes with a solid eight-day battery life, all-day activity tracking, and water resistance of up to 50 meters.

While users generally have to pay $79.95 for the activity tracker, it is being sold at a discounted price of $49.95 in the ongoing Early Black Friday sale on Amazon.

