Amazon Great Indian festival: 5 best noise canceling headphone deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is here, and it's an excellent opportunity for many to get some amazing discounts over the next few days. Headphones with noise cancelations are costly as the feature comes at a higher cost.

Noise cancelation refers to the ability of a headphone to suppress any noise that might arise from the surroundings. While these devices are perfect for listening to music or playing games, they cost a premium amount as well. Hence, the Amazon Great Indian Festival offers an amazing opportunity for interested buyers to avail of some good options at considerably lower prices.

Disclaimer: Available discounts have been considered, and only those that are part of the sale have been included in this article.

Top 5 headphones with noise cancelation to pick in the Amazon Great Indian Festival

5) bOAt Nirvanaa 751ANC

Discounted price: INR 2,999 (62%)

The bOAt Nirvanaa 751ANC is a great option for those who are on a relatively tight budget but looking for a quality product. It offers a 33 dB active noise cancelation, which is pretty good considering the price range of the product. Additionally, it's a great Bluetooth device with fast charging and up to 54 hours of playback with ANC turned on.

While it's not exactly cheap, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering a 62% discount on the MRP. This makes it a complete bargain at this price point. It also comes with a 40mm driver, which provides amazing sound. There is also the Ambient Sound mode, which allows users to stay aware of their surroundings without giving up on the music.

4) JBL Tune 760 NC

Discounted price: INR 5,699 (29%)

The JBL Tune 760 NC might hasn't got a steep discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival. However, it still brings the flagship quality of JBL at an affordable price, which is more than a listener can ask for. It features one of the best active noise cancelations in this range, with 35 hours of playback time. Users will also enjoy JBL's Pure Bass Sound, which is remarkable at this price point.

There are more features that a user will be able to enjoy, aside from the music. It features Google Fast Pair, which allows seamless connection almost instantly. It also allows parallel connections on two devices, which is great when users have more than one connection to sustain. While a bigger discount would have made things more interesting, it's still a good bargain for someone opting for the JBL brand.

3) Sennheiser HD 450SE

Discounted price: INR 6,990 (53%)

Sennheiser is one of the most reputed brands in the world of music, and thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival, one of its bestselling products is available at an unbelievable price. Without a discount, the Sennheiser HD 450SE would cost INR 14,999, which makes it a premium device. It's easy to see why it has such a price, given the quality of active noise cancelation that it offers.

In addition to ANC, users can enjoy up to 30 hours of battery life and fast-charging support. It has in-built support for all voice-controlled assistants like Alexa and Siri. Users can also customize a lot of options with Sennheiser's native application. The Amazon Great Indian Festival makes it an amazing bargain, making this an opportunity that any buyer should grab.

2) Sony WH-XB910N

Discounted price: INR 10,990 (45%)

Sony has some great headphones which are part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Sony WH-XB910N ordinarily costs INR 19,999, which makes it one of the premium devices from the technology giant. Thanks to the ongoing sale, it has received a steep 45% discount, which has made the device extremely affordable for many. Active Noise Cancelation is just one of these premium headphone features.

Like the previous model of Sennheiser, the Sony WH-XB910N has built-in support for all voice assistants like Alexa and Siri. It also comes with adaptive touch control that makes reducing volume simple. It has both active noise cancelation and ambient sound, and can be paired with two devices simultaneously. The added touch control feature makes it a great device to pick up, especially with the ongoing discount.

1) Skullcandy Hesh ANC

Discounted Price: INR 9,999

Skullcandy's Hesh has several products under the brand, and all have sold well. While the lower-priced products don't come with ANC, the one costing INR 19,999 does. And it's currently selling at half price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, which makes it the perfect time to pick up this amazing device.

The device has both active noise cancelation and ambient sound, which can be switched seamlessly. Users can also enjoy up to 22 hours of playback, and the 40 mm drivers create excellent sound. There has never been a better time to pick up this pair of headphones, which is an all-around champion.

