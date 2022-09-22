Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 best phone deals under ₹30,000/

Amazon's Great Indian Festival, now live for Prime members, is known for bringing around some crazy discounts on electronics, particularly smartphones. The e-commerce giant has exceeded expectations once again with jaw-dropping discounts on some of the most popular phones in the market.

Let's go over some of the best smartphone deals in the premium mid-range segment, available till 30th September.

Best Deals on Smartphones during Amazon's Great Indian Festival (Sep 2022)

The discounted prices, along with special bank offers, of the various smartphones on sale for the duration of the Amazon Great Indian Festival are listed below.

Redmi K50i (New Price: 24,999, MRP: 31,999; 4K Instant Discount SBI Cards) Galaxy S20 FE 5G (New Price: 29,999, MRP: 34,999; 3K Instant Discount SBI Card + 1500 Amazon Pay Balance Discount SBI Cards) Redmi Note 11 Pro (New Price: 19,999 MRP, 24,999; 2K Instant Discount SBI Card) IQOO Z6 Pro (New Price: 20,999 MRP, 27,999MRP; 3K Instant Discount SBI Card) Galaxy M53 5G (New Price: 21,999, MRP: 32,999; 2K Instant Discount SBI Card)

1) Redmi K50i

(New Price: 24,999, MRP: 31,999; 4K Instant Discount SBI Cards)

Dubbed the "best performing phone in under 30K" on release, the K50i, at almost 25% off, is a can't-miss offer for gamers and performance users. There is also an additional exchange offer of up to ₹4000 for existing devices. Several readers might end up getting their hands on the phone for under ₹20,000.

Specs: 6.6" FFS LCD, 144 Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass 5, Mediatek Dimensity 8100, Mali-G610 MC6, 5080 mAh, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, 67W Fast Charging

2) Galaxy S20 FE 5G

(New Price: 29,999 MRP, MRP: 34,999; 3K Instant Discount SBI Card + 1500 Amazon Pay Balance on using SBI Cards)

If the flagship feeling is important to you, then this next Amazon deal will blow your socks off. Last year's Samsung S20 FE provides water resistance and wireless charging at a little over 25K if users avail of the bank discount.

Although the phone is a year old, it can still hold its own against today's flagships in many respects, so it is definitely a top pick in the mid-range segment.

Specs: 6.5" Super AMOLED, 120 Hz, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass 3, SD 865, Adreno 650, 4500 mAh, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, 25W Fast Charging

3) Redmi Note 11 Pro +

(New Price: 19,999, MRP: 24,999; 2K Instant Discount SBI Card+1000 Amazon Pay Balance on using SBI Cards)

Redmi's extremely popular Note series has maintained its market share simply by delivering the best value for money time after time. With Amazon's further discounted price, readers can get even more value for less money, especially with the 11 Pro+ being available at a price point where it is competing with far less powerful devices like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite or the Realme 9 Speed.

Specs: 6.67" Super AMOLED, 120 Hz, Gorilla Glass 5, Helio G96, Mali G57, 5000 mAh, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, 67W Fast Charging

4) IQOO Z6 Pro

(New Price: 20,999, MRP: 27,999; 3K Instant Discount SBI Card)

If Redmi's Note 11 Pro Plus doesn't fit the bill, another premium mid-ranger will be available for a considerable discount during the Amazon Great Indian festival, i.e., IQOO Z6 Pro. It comes down to personal preferences between the two devices, so readers are encouraged to research which works for them better. No Cost EMI offers are available on the phone, unlike the Note 11 Pro+.

Specs: 6.58" IPS LCD, 120 Hz, SD 695, Adreno 619, 5000 mAh, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, 18W Fast Charging

5) Galaxy M53 5G

(New Price: 21,999, MRP: 32,999; 2K Instant Discount SBI Card)

While many believe that M53's predecessor, the M52, is a better phone, the debate has been sidelined due to the price factor. The latest premium mid-ranger from Samsung is available at a huge discount during the Amazon sale.

Once the offers are applied, the M53 is an extremely value-for-money purchase for those in the market for a solid daily driver from Samsung.

Specs: 6.7" Super AMOLED, 120 Hz, Mediatek Dimensity 900, Gorilla Glass 5, Mali G68, 5000 mAh, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, 25W Fast Charging

Readers can follow this space for regular updates on all discounts and offers on Amazon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far