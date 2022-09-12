10 best smartphones that might be priced under ₹20,000/- at the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022)

The mid-range segment in smartphones will become even more competitive during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival as the e-commerce giant will offer deep discounts on some of the most popular handsets on the market today.

While many readers must await discounts on their favorite midrangers, they should also consider how discounts on the premium mid-range segment (20K and above) might make them affordable choices for price-conscious consumers.

Read on to find out the best offers on smartphones to benefit from after the sale kicks off on the 23rd of September.

Best Deals on Smartphones during Amazon's Great Indian Festival (Sep 2022)

The discounted prices of the smartphones that will be going up for sale on Amazon on the 23rd are listed below, alongside their retail prices.

IQOO Z6 5G (New Price: 17,999, MRP: 21,990) realme Narzo 50 5G (New Price: 15,999, MRP: 20,000) Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (New Price: 18,999, MRP: 24,999) realme 9 (New Price: 16,729, MRP: 20,999) Oppo A74 5G (New Price: 14,990, MRP: 20,999) Redmi Note 11T 5G (New Price: 17,999, MRP: 20,999) OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (New Price: 18,999, MRP: 19,999) Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G (New Price: 19,500, MRP: 24,999) Samsung A23 (New Price: 18,499, MRP: 23,990) Samsung Galaxy A13 (New Price: 13,999 MRP: 19,999)

1) IQOO Z6 5G

(New Price: 17,999, MRP: 21,990)

One of the most powerful phones at its original price point, with the significant discount Amazon has in store for users in its upcoming sale, the IQOO Z6, with its SD 695 and Adreno 619 combo, is an irrestible propositon for all mobile gamers.

If users can make peace with the small compromises to the display and camera quality of the device, it's one of the best all-rounders on the market to date .

Specs: 6.58" FHD+ IPS LCD, 120 HZ, SD 695, Adreno 619, 5000 mAh, 8GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, 18W Fast Charging.

2) realme Narzo 50 5G

(New Price: 15,999, MRP: 20,000)

Readers who were interested in the Z6 but felt its price tag was a bit steep can definitely consider the Narzo 50. The devices have a lot in common with a similar 120 Hz FHD IPS screen, the same f/1.8 50 MP camera sensor and 5000 mAh battery.

The main difference here is the presence of the Mediatek Helio G96 and Mali G57 GPU in place of the IQOO's Snapdragon chipset. Performance-wise, this is not a very significant difference and users will hardly notice any difference outside of extremely intense use.

Specs: 6.6" FHD+ IPS LCD, 120 Hz, Mediatek Helio G96, Mali-G57 MC2, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, 33W Fast Charging

3) Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

(New Price: 18,999, MRP: 24,999)

Given how many Indian consumers still prefer to go for a Samsung phone, Amazon is offering deep discounts on the company's most popular handsets. The Galaxy M33 has continued the M series' strong showing in the mid-range segment, despite the initial disappointment surrounding its TFT LCD display.

An excellent daily driver for users whose first priority is battery life, the mammoth 6000 mAh battery powering the phone's competitive specs makes for a great combo at the newly discounted price. The phone's comparative camera and gaming performance are also worth noting at this price point.

(Only units manufactured for sale in India have a 6000 mAh battery capacity, units in other regions will have 5000 mAh)

Specs: 6.6" FHD+ TFT LCD 120Hz, Exynos 1280, Mali G68, 128GB ROM, 8 GB RAM, 6000 mAh, 25W Fast Charging.

4) realme 9 5G

(New Price: 16,729, MRP: 20,999)

Released just a month before its predecessor, the Realme 9 4G surprised users with the considerable improvements the brand made to the device in just a month. The addition of SD 695 and the upgrade to a 5000 mAh battery, alongside the existing excellent camera and display, has ensured that the phone has stayed popular despite many newer releases.

At a reduced price point, this phone is an absolute steal if users are willing to forego their device having one less update cycle in comparison to newer phones.

Specs: 6.6" FHD+ IPS LCD, 120 Hz, SD 695, Adreno 619, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, 5000 mAh, 18 W Fast Charging.

5) Oppo A74 5G

(New Price: 14,990, MRP: 20,999)

One of the more underwhelming releases this year, the Oppo A74 failed to make much of a mark given its lack of distinguishing factors from competitors like Realme's Narzo 30 and Samsung's M42. However, at the new discounted price, the phone is an excellent bang for your buck purchase.

If great build quality, exceptional battery life, decent app and camera performance are your priorities on a 15,000 INR budget, this device should definitely be among your top contenders.

Specs: 6.5" FHD+ IPS LCD, 90 Hz, SD 480, Adreno 619, 128 GB ROM, 8 GB RAM, 5000 mAh, 18 W Fast Charging

6) Redmi Note 11T 5G

(New Price: 17,999, MRP: 20,999)

Continuing the Redmi Note series' tradition of offering insane performance for the price, the Note 11T 5G falls just short of being the perfect all-rounder given its rather average cameras. Regardless, if readers are willing to overlook that in favor of all that Xiaomi has managed to pack into this 195g handset, then the 11T has a lot going for it, even after nearly a year of its release.

The overclocked Dimensity 810, 33W Fast Charging, IP53 rating, Gorrila Glass 3, stereo speakers, and a whole lot more at the new price makes this one of the most killer deals during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specs: 6.6" FHD+ IPS 90Hz, Dimensity 810, Mali G57, 128 GB ROM, 6 GB RAM, 5000 mAh, 33 W Fast Charging

7) OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

(New Price: 18,999, MRP: 19,999)

OnePlus's cheapest release yet will be becoming even more economical thanks to the upcoming Amazon sale. Considered one of the best all-rounders even at its retail price, the Nord CE 2 Lite checks all the boxes for a solid premium mid-range phone and if users can stretch their budget to its new reduced price then they definitely should.

A solid 9/10 in almost every category, along with promised updates for 2 years, the only aspects of the phone that do not really stand out are the strictly average low light camera performance and build quality.

Specs: 6.59" FHD IPS LCD 120 Hz, SD 695, Adreno 619, 128 GB ROM, 6 GB RAM, 5000 mAh, 33 W Super VOOC charging.

8) Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

(New Price: 19,500, MRP: 24,999)

The priciest phone on this list, and the most expensive Redmi Note device till date, expectations have been sky high from the device since it was announced. The device received a lukewarm response as users felt that it did not provide enough value for money.

At the price it was released, it competed with the Realme 9 Pro Plus in cameras and the IQOO Z6 Pro in performance, losing out to both.

This failure seems to be a hidden boom for Redmi fans as they can now get their hands on a more premium user experience at a nearly 5,000 INR discount.

Specs: 6.67" Super AMOLED 120 Hz, HDR 10, IP53, Gorilla Glass 5, Dimensity 920, Mali G68 MC4, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, 4500 mAh, 120 W Fast Charging.

9) Samsung A23

(New Price: 18,499, MRP: 23,990)

In a similar case to the Note 11 Pro+ 5G, the Samsung A23 was also a promising midrange phone which failed to compete against devices of its very high original price. At the new discounted rates, the phone becomes cheaper than the midrange M33.

A top tier display, better cameras, and, given that it is a newer device than the M33, a longer update cycle makes it a good alternative for Samsung fans looking to upgrade on a tight budget.

Specs: 6.6" PLS LCD 120 Hz, SD 695, Adreno 619, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, 5000 mAh, 25W Fast Charging.

10) Samsung A13

(New Price: 13,999 MRP: 19,999)

Users who simply must have a Samsung phone but cannot spring for any of the devices mentioned above, can surely check out the A13. A catastrophic pricing blunder on Samsung's part has given the phone a bad name, but Amazon has amended the same in their new sale and are offering the device at a competitive price for the value it offers.

A basic phone compared to others on this list, it can get the job done for the needs of a basic to intermediate smartphone user in all departments while running on a single charge for 2 days straight.

Specs: 6.6" PLS LCD, Exynos 850, Mali G52, 4 GB RAM, 64 Gb RAM, 5000 mAh, 15 W Fast Charging.

(Note: The prices mentioned are of the storage/RAM variants of the phone as specified in the Specs section)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman