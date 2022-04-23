5 best budget android phones to play Free Fire in 2022

Free fire has risen in popularity since the ban on PUBG Mobile in India, but both the games still dominate the market like no other. Both battle royale games have a casual player base and there is an esports scene with tournaments held regularly.

Many budget phones are excellent choices to play Free Fire, and you do not need to spend a fortune to play it smoothly. Here is a list of the best devices to play the game on under budget.

(Note: The specifications and prices listed are for base models.)

Best Android Phones for Free Fire in 2022

1) Mi Poco X3 Pro

The Mi Poco X3 Pro (Image via Mi)

Price ₹18,999 Screen 6.67" IPS LCD 120Hz Memory 128 GB ROM, 6 GB RAM CPU Snapdragon 860 Battery 5160 mAh

This is one of the best phones to play games while on a budget. For this price, you'll get a flagship processor, a high refresh rate display and a bonus of a great camera. The downside is that this phone is heavy at 213 grams.

2) Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G (Image via Amazon)

Price ₹14,499 Screen 6.5" IPS LCD 90Hz Memory 64 GB ROM, 4 GB RAM CPU MediaTek Dimensity 700 Battery 5000 mAh

This phone is good for gaming but it can be a great daily-driver as well. Powered by a mid-range Dimensity 700 processor, it is 5G ready, which comes packed with a large battery and fast charging. With a 90Hz display, the game can run smoothly in medium to high settings.

3) Infinix Hot 11 2022

Infinix Hot 11 2022 (Image via Infinix)

Price ₹8,999 Screen 6.7" IPS LCD 60Hz Memory 64 GB ROM, 4 GB RAM CPU Unisoc T610 Battery 5000 mAh

The Infinix Hot 11 was launched on April 15, 2022, and has exceptional specifications for its price. With an octa-core processor, Free Fire can run smoothly on this phone in low to medium settings.

4) OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Image via OnePlus)

Price ₹23,999 Screen 6.43" AMOLED 90Hz Memory 128 GB ROM, 6 GB RAM CPU MediaTek Dimensity 900 Battery 4500 mAh

OnePlus always releases reliable phones, and this is no exception. For a budget phone, it has better specifications than its rivals and an even better AMOLED display which helps colors pop more. It also has a triple-camera setup that can record 4K videos and has an ultrawide mode.

OnePlus will release a Lite version of this phone on April 28, which is rumored to have better specifications and a lower price.

5) Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Image via Samsung)

Price ₹17,999 Screen 6.6" TFT LCD 120Hz Memory 128 GB ROM, 6 GB RAM CPU Exynos 1280 Battery 6000 mAh

Samsung has upgraded their budget line-up with this phone that was released in March of this year. Although it has an outdated tear-drop notch and a generic design with an all-plastic body, it has great specifications for the price. Packed with a large 6000 mAh battery and a high refrest rate display, it is suitable for gaming and day-to-day use.

(Note: This article reflects the author’s views.)

Edited by Saman