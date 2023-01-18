All Samsung Galaxy phones confirmed to get OneUI 5.1, release date, features, and more

Samsung is on track to launch its next software update, One UI 5.1, and recent information suggests it may come sooner than expected. The company hinted at the update's upcoming release, which is expected to arrive with the new Galaxy S23 series after its launch in February.

However, the specific features and changes that the update will bring to Samsung devices are not yet fully known. What is known is the list of phones expected to receive the One UI 5.1 update, which may include new features, performance improvements, and bug fixes.

List of Samsung phones receiving update, and more

Samsung has impressed users with the quick deployment of its One UI 5, based on Android 13. With the next version of Android on the horizon, the tech giant aims to continue this trend with even faster rollouts in the future.

While users eagerly await the release of Android 14, they are also excited to see what improvements and new features One UI 5.1 will bring. Additionally, as per recent reports, the tech giant is currently testing the software on selected Galaxy phones.

The latest update for the Galaxy Watch 5 has revealed that One UI 5.1 will be required to enable the new "Camera Controller" feature on the watch. This feature allows users to control zoom on their paired smartwatch by pinching the screen on their watch.

Samsung previously announced that this feature would be available from February 2023. This information suggests that One UI 5.1 will be rolled out starting in February 2023.

Phones expected to receive One UI 5.1

A recent note suggests that the One UI 5.1 update will be available on flagship models that were released after the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip. This will include the following devices:

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S22

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 4

While it is plausible that some budget-friendly devices will also receive the One UI 5.1 update, it seems that they may not support this specific feature.

It's worth noting that this is not an exhaustive list, and there is a possibility that other Samsung devices may also receive the update. However, other devices might not be among the first to receive the update and may not support the Camera Controller feature when paired with the Galaxy Watch 5.

