Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 worth buying in 2023?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 received considerable praise for its stunning, pocket-fitting design and interesting flexibility. The foldable smartphone was launched for sale in August 2022 and garnered massive popularity among tech savvies who appreciate quirky designs.

Powered by the latest technology and modern build, the Flip 4 is not only built to reflect a fun personality but also to process multiple tasks simultaneously. Despite its success last year, it could be difficult to predict its relevance in 2023.

Many smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, have plans to release new flagships bearing the latest technology in early 2023. Users can also expect a successor to the Flip 4 somewhere in mid-2023.

Considering upcoming releases, fans may wonder whether buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is worthwhile. This article elaborates on the device and aims to help you make a decision.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not a bad pick for 2023

Samsung's premium smartphones are pretty reliable, thanks to long-lasting software support and the latest technical specifications. The Flip 4, like its predecessors, maintains the company's motive; there's very little to complain about.

Despite being a 2022 launch, the device could turn out to be a worthy upgrade for certain smartphone users, depending on their requirements. However, its price point is also a deciding factor.

Features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features impressive flagship qualities, including a powerful processor, good camera features, strong build quality, and an impeccable foldable design.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is built to process intricate tasks and offer reliable multitasking performance. The brilliant 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display is one of the best in its class, providing excellent brightness and pictorial detail.

The camera on the Flip 4 received substantial upgrades over its predecessor, making it a good pick for mobile photography fans. The 12MP Primary and 12MP Ultrawide sensors, coupled with the Snapdragon processor and advanced image processing algorithms, ensure stunning photographs, even in lowly-lit areas.

For selfies, users can avail of a 10MP selfie shooter, which, when coupled with the foldable design, makes the experience worthwhile.

Despite good performance quotients and software support, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 falls short in the battery department. It is an upgrade from the Flip 3 but isn't at par with most of its flagship competitors.

Category Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU Octa-core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) RAM 8GB LPDDR5X Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display Brightness 1200 nits, 426 ppi Refresh Rate 120 Hz Weight 187 grams Rear Camera Resolution 12 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (24 mm focal length, 1.8µm pixel size) 12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (1.12µm pixel size) Front Camera Resolution 10 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera (26 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size) Battery Capacity 3700 mAh Storage Type UFS 3.1 Wireless Charging Yes

Users may see a price cut on the Galaxy Z Flip 4

With several new flagship releases lined up for the upcoming months, you may benefit from skipping the Flip 4 purchase. This is especially true if the foldable design isn't your priority.

The Flip 4 is priced pretty aggressively, most of which can be attributed to its fun folding aspect and portability. One can find better-priced smartphones (Samsung Galaxy S22, for example) with performance stats and specifications similar to that of the Flip 4.

That said, users may see a price cut on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, considering that the 2023 Galaxy lineup will soon show up in the market.

The Flip 4 is, in no way, a bad pick for 2023. It could suit many smartphone users pretty well and allow them to flaunt a stylish design. However, if the design isn't much of a concern for you, we recommend waiting for the Galaxy S23 lineup, which is expected to feature top-notch specifications.

