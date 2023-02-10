How Google Bard is looking to compete with Microsoft's AI development

Google Bard was recently introduced against the popular chatbot from OpenAI, resulting in yet another rivalry in the big market. As such, the AI market is in an evergrowing competition with the likes of ChatGPT and Bard as Microsoft and Google are slowly implementing their best tools.

With Bard's arrival, regular chatbot users are wondering if Google's latest AI holds up against Microsoft's popular assets. Bard has a number of advantageous factors that can be used against ChatGPT. However, both of them excel at certain points when it comes to their creation.

How will Google Bard fair against Microsoft's ChatGPT in the current AI bot market?

Open AI's ChatGPT is a popular chatbot that uses machine learning, along with many other features. It works as it pre-trains deep neural networks on a database of text and tunes them for a specific task. This means that when a user enters a prompt recognized by the OpenAI chatbot's, it pushes out information from its database and successfully creates a thoroughly researched answer.

However, one of the biggest strengths that Google Bard has is its ability to access the internet for information. Backed up by the tech giant's database, the AI chatbot is slightly superior when it comes to relaying more accurate and up-to-date information. It can also be used through assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant.

On the plus side, Bard also surpasses ChatGPT when it comes to performing activities. Using the former, one can book tickets and perform other tasks. This is by far one of the best development features Google has implemented in a chatbot that will likely please the users more.

Google Bard also uses its Sentient AI called the LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), which helps one get a more responsive experience when talking to the chatbot. The AI can create an engaging, free-flowing conversation that can result in an endless number of topics. This is something that the ChatGPT-3 lacks at the moment.

It also means that Google Bard is intentionally programmed in a way so it gives a unique answer every time, even for the same query. Chat GPT has limitations to its responses as the AI can only access information till 2021, making some of the answers not only outdated, but also unreliable at times.

Another good feature that Bard offers is creating information in chunks, which helps users understand the context of the prompts separately.

Is Google Bard a better chatbot option than Chat GPT?

Right now, there is a lot of room for improvements for both the chatbots. While Microsoft-backed ChatGPT lacks proper polish and features, Bard also isn't the perfect option for most scenarios. As it occurs, Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc, lost a bit over $100 billion in market value as the chatbot provided inaccurate information.

Many analysts also expressed their opinions on the chatbot by saying the AI search program lacks details. Google is definitely trying its best to push Bard to its limit by equipping it with all the best features and AI tools.

Bard can definitely be a better chatbot option with a few more tweaks and development runs. Meanwhile, ChatGPT can also use some improvements to gain the latest tech from the AI market.

