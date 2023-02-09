How does Google Bard AI work?

The new Google Bard AI is a hot topic in the generative bot market as it looks to overtake the massive popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT. The Mountain View-based company is arming its conversation bot with access to the internet, up-to-date information, and an enormous user base to set it up for success.

In the demo, Google Bard was seen deciphering information from multiple blog and forum posts and drawing meaningful conclusions that offer extra value to users. This approach is far more sophisticated than what traditional search algorithms can deliver, thereby impressing the capabilities of the AI.

However, the chief question that many users have is how Google Bard achieves this technological feat. Let's analyze the general working formula of generative AI bots and try to answer the question.

The Google Bard AI bot combines the company's advancements in data sorting and storing into one

Before dissecting the Google Bard AI bot, let's look at the working principles of OpenAI's ChatGPT, a bot that has been around for some time.

How does ChatGPT work?

As its name suggests, ChatGPT is a Generative Pre-Trained Transformer bot. Before the name scares anyone, let's try to break it down.

Since the bot can generate long bodies of text from supplied prompts, it has been called Chat Generative. The word "chat" comes from its ability to create human-like texts.

Moreover, ChatGPT has been trained with billions of words' worth of data from blogs and posts online. The total size of the data fed to the bot well exceeds a few hundred terabytes. Thus, the word "pre-trained" made its way into its name.

The word "transformer" is indicative of the technology ChatGPT uses to generate human-like text. The bot goes over all of the data fed into it and comes up with meaningful blocks of text as the answer to a prompt. This technique is called the "transformer architecture" in software engineering terms.

It is worth noting that ChatGPT developers did not invent the transformer architecture. There have been more large-scale bots like GPT-3 that employ this technique.

However, GPT-3 is industry-grade and churns out info from an even larger database. This increases processing time by a huge margin. Moreover, the public does not have access to GPT-3.

Overall, ChatGPT is like most other AI generative bots out there. It analyzes data from a large pool and creates meaningful outputs that closely match the supplied prompt. This technique is also used in image generator bots like Midjourney and DALL-E 2.

However, since the text conversation bot works with minute details, which is very different from art, it is prone to creating blocks of false information at times.

How does Google Bard AI work?

Google @Google Bard is an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA. Built using our large language models and drawing on information from the web, it’s a launchpad for curiosity and can help simplify complex topics → goo.gle/3HBZQtu Bard is an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA. Built using our large language models and drawing on information from the web, it’s a launchpad for curiosity and can help simplify complex topics → goo.gle/3HBZQtu https://t.co/JecHXVmt8l

Google Bard is a conversation bot like ChatGPT. However, unlike traditional GPT bots, it is based on Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), which is a safety-first technology built into every major service from the company.

Unlike OpenAI's bot, LaMDA focuses on creating responses that strictly follow the community and AI development guidelines.

However, the major building blocks of the technology remain the same. LaMDA's backbone is powered by Transformer architecture, which is also found in GPT-3 and BERT. However, the training procedure has been different.

In a blog post, Eli Collins, VP of Product Management, and Zoubin Ghahramani, VP of Google research, had the following to say about the training procedure of the bot:

"But unlike most other language models, LaMDA was trained on dialogue. During its training, it picked up on several of the nuances that distinguish open-ended conversation from other forms of language. One of those nuances is sensibleness. Basically: Does the response to a given conversational context make sense?"

In addition, Google has also developed AI with an aspect of "interestingness," which ensures its responses add some insight into the queries.

Differences between ChatGPT and Google Bard

Barsee 🐶 @heyBarsee



It wiped $120bn off Google’s valuation.



Meanwhile Microsoft CEO Google’s Bard AI chatbot gives wrong answer at launch event.It wiped $120bn off Google’s valuation.Meanwhile Microsoft CEO @satyanadella Google’s Bard AI chatbot gives wrong answer at launch event.It wiped $120bn off Google’s valuation.Meanwhile Microsoft CEO @satyanadella https://t.co/Op1qz6sRLx

Both ChatGPT and Google Bard are at the forefront of generative AI development. However, the bots differ in major aspects, including target audience and availability.

ChatGPT was launched in late 2022. Since then, the bot has taken over the internet. These days, it averages around 100 million monthly users.

Microsoft has been in talks with OpenAI to implement ChatGPT into its Azure and Bing search services. However, the companies are yet to finalize any integration.

A comparison between ChatGPT and Google Bard's user base, image is drawn to scale (Image via Sportskeeda)

In comparison, Google Bard will be launched as a part of Search. The search engine service provided by the company is a market leader, with over one billion monthly users. Multiple browsers, including Google Chrome, Opera, and Brave, use Google Search as their default search engine.

Thus, Bard will have massive exposure upon launch and will work in real-time to add extra value to an already smart search algorithm.

Overall, Google Bard might be the next big addition that will take traditional web searches to the next level. The AI-powered bot is capable of communicating at the human level. It can engage in insightful and info-packed conversations, thereby adding massive value to the company's sophisticated services.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes