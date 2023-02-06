How to use ChatGPT in Microsoft Word

ChatGPT's potential is indeed high, and things get even better when it's incorporated into an application like Microsoft Word. This is simply because of how OpenAI's tools have been used by the world so far, and the bulk of them have to do with creating or editing written content. From official emails to full-sized assignments, global users have created different things with their use.

A big reason for the tool's popularity has been its ease of use. All someone needs to do is write their content and improve its grammar or rephrase it better. Naturally, much of today's writing in the digital world is done on Microsoft Word. It remains popular despite other applications like Google Docs being available in the market.

Thanks to a fantastic plugin, Microsoft's writing platform users can use OpenAI's tool more conveniently. It doesn't require them to type in one place and then go to ChatGPT's website to complete the checks. Instead, all of this can be done with the help of a small monthly fee, saving a user's time and effort.

ChatGPT's implementation in Microsoft Word could become a norm in the future

Microsoft is OpenAI's largest investor, reportedly investing over $10 billion. This has allowed the latter to flourish and develop its products faster and better, and everyone can see the results.

It's also rumored that Microsoft will look to implement tools like ChatGPT in their software applications.

While that has yet to take place, software developer and entrepreneur Patrick Husting has managed to resolve the problem with Ghostwriter. It's an add-on that implements OpenAI's revolutionary tool directly in Word. The entire process is quite simple, and here's how to enable it.

Open Microsoft Word. Go to the Insert tab and choose Get Add-Ins. Enter Ghostwriter in the search box. The search results will show the add-on, which will then have to be installed. Restart Microsoft Word, and Ghostwriter will be shown as a separate prompt window beside the main typing area.

Microsoft approves the tool, so it can be used with multiple versions and won't trouble a user's account. There are specific prerequisites they will have to follow before they can use the add-on.

A free or paid ChatGPT account since Ghostwriter requires an API key. A subscription for Ghostwriter since the service isn't free of cost. There are two options to choose from – Basic and Pro, and both come with a one-time fee.

Is Ghostwriter worth using in Microsoft Word?

It's expected that Microsoft Word will eventually get a ChatGPT plugin. The tech giant has invested plenty of money in OpenAI, so the conclusion is almost waiting to happen.

However, there needs to be a timeline for when Microsoft will start implementing OpenAI tools in their applications. Moreover, the tech giant has yet to explicitly announce their plans in this regard, so much of the rumors are down to user expectations.

Hence, services like Ghostwriter may become redundant in the future. However, it's a breezy solution for users with several benefits. With a low fee, they can save time, improve their productivity, and enjoy the tool without having the need to rely on another browser.

They won't have to copy and paste separate things repeatedly on a browser and switch between different applications. Having all the tools in one place is undoubtedly beneficial, and Ghostwriter also works in online conditions.

The pro edition has several benefits, like customizable paragraph lengths. Overall, the add-on has plenty of benefits for those who do plenty of typing daily.

