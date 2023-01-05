How to access Microsoft Word for free and what are other Word alternatives?

Microsoft Word is the most widely used word-processing program in the world, is free, and is available in over a hundred languages. It is used to create documents such as letters, reports, and resumes, and can also be used to work on web pages and presentations.

The application has a range of features designed to make creating and editing documents easier. It includes tools for typing, formatting, and manipulating text, as well as for inserting images, charts, and other objects. The only drawback is that the software requires a subscription to access it.

This article will guide users on how to access Microsoft Word as well as other no-cost alternatives.

Accessing Microsoft Word and similar free applications

Microsoft Word is the go-to application for most users because of its easy-to-use interface and the host of necessary tools that it provides.

It offers the option to create documents from scratch or use one of the many templates available in the program. The application can also be used to customize the look and feel using themes, fonts, and colors.

Accessing Microsoft Word

The steps to access Word for free are as follows:

Visit the office.com website. Click on Sign in. Sign in with a Microsoft account or create a new one. The application will then start up. Click on Start New. Select Word Document.

The application can then be used to create documents, which can later be downloaded in various formats such as docx, pdf, txt, HTML, and much more.

The created files are automatically synced with the OneDrive account, which makes it great for modification on the go. Users can also upload an existing document from their computer and edit or save it on the cloud.

Alternatives to Microsoft Word

Many free alternatives to Word that offer similar as well as more features are available. The following applications are quite good if users do not wish to go with Microsoft Word for any reason.

1) Google Docs

Google Docs is a word processing software that is easy to use and set up. It is cloud-based and can be accessed from any device by using an internet connection. The application also allows users to share documents with other people, which makes it a great tool for collaborating with others.

Google Docs also offers a range of customization options, including the ability to change the text size, font, background, and other settings. Files can also easily be shared using a lin,k and can be set up with the permission of an editor, commentator, or viewer.

2) LibreOffice Writer

The LibreOffice Writer (Image via SportsKeeda)

LibreOffice Writer is a free open-source word processor, and includes spreadsheet and presentation capabilities. It is a fully-featured word processor with support for popular document formats, such as .docx, .odt, .pdf, .rtf, .txt, and many more.

It includes a lot of features, such as spell-check, auto-correct, templates, as well as support for equations and charts. Users can add and edit images, shapes, and text boxes as well as customize page layouts and margins.

LibreOffice Writer can open any known document format and does not require an internet connection to function. The application also supports macro programming for automating tasks and formatting.

3) Apache Open Office

Apache OpenOffice Writer is a free, open-source word-processing program that includes a text and presentation editor as well as a lot of other features. It has a comprehensive set of tools to customize documents.

The application has most basic features built-in, such as options for creating tables, charts, and diagrams. It also includes a range of formatting options, such as page borders, paragraph indentation, and page numbering. Apache OpenOffice Writer also supports most document formats, including .docx and .pdf.

