Fortnite: How to play popular game on GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Fortnite Battle Royale is available on numerous devices in 2022. Unfortunately, some modern devices, such as iPads and iPhones, still don't have access to the popular game.

Fortunately, it can still be played through cloud gaming services. At the moment, there are two such popular services, Nvidia's GeForce Now and Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming.

With these services, one can play the Battle Royale video game no matter where they are. All you need for it is a stable internet connection. This article will provide a detailed guide on how you can play Fortnite on cloud gaming services.

Fortnite Battle Royale is available on Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now for free

Epic Games' Battle Royale title can be played on both GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming for free. They are perfect for iOS users who cannot download the game from the App Store.

Furthermore, if you want to play Fortnite without bringing your gaming system with you on vacation, these two services do the job. They offer cross-platform progression, so players can pick up where they left off.

Playing Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

1) Open the website of the cloud service

Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming requires a Microsoft account (Image via Microsoft)

To play Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming, visit their official website. Once you are there, search for the video game and open its page.

Playing on Xbox Cloud Gaming requires a Microsoft account, so you will have to either sign in or create a new account. Creating one is free and it only takes a couple of minutes.

2) Launch the game

Launching video games on Xbox Cloud Gaming is very easy (MacRumors / YouTube screenshot)

Once you sign into your Microsoft account, press the Play for Free button and the game will launch. You don't have to download the game, install it, or perform any other action.

Considering that Xbox Cloud Gaming is owned by Microsoft, players' progress will be saved on a Microsoft account. To enable cross-platform progression, you simply need to link your Microsoft and Epic Games accounts.

Playing Fortnite on GeForce Now

One big downside of Xbox Cloud Gaming is its availability The service is available in only a handful of countries, which is far from perfect. While many gamers enjoy it, some can't access it.

Fortunately, Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service is another great option. Nvidia is a well-known manufacturer of graphics cards, so it's not surprising that it is a great service.

To play Fortnite on GeForce Now, please follow the simple steps below:

1) Create an Nvidia account and pick your membership tier

You will have to create an Nvidia account to play games on GeForce Now (Image via Nvidia)

Similar to Microsoft, Nvidia requires you to create an account on their website in order to use the cloud gaming service. The company offers three different membership tiers, so choose one that suits you the most:

Free : Basic rig with gaming sessions that last up to an hour

: Basic rig with gaming sessions that last up to an hour Priority : Premium rig with RTX and six-hour sessions

: Premium rig with RTX and six-hour sessions RTX 3080: Rig with RTX 3080 that supports 4K resolution and 120 frames per second

If you are a casual gamer, the free plan is more than enough. While the service provides one-hour sessions, you can simply restart it and launch the video game again.

The priority plan costs $9.99 a month, and the most expensive plan is priced at $19.99. The paid plans offer a lot of benefits, but they are not necessary if you are just starting.

2) Install GeForce Now app or add it to Home Screen

GeForce Now needs to be installed or added to Home Screen (Image via Nvidia)

If you are on a PC or an Android device, you will have to install the GeForce Now app and log in with your Nvidia account. Alternatively, add the cloud gaming service to the Home Screen on iOS.

Once you are logged in, press the Play button to launch Fortnite on GeForce Now. The video game will launch and you will be able to play it either with mobile touch controls or with a gaming controller.

