Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Is the game still banned on iPhone (iOS)?

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 releasing on Sunday, September 18, players all across the world are certainly having fun exploring all of the game's new content. Epic Games' battle royale title is available on almost every modern gaming system, including mobile phones. Unfortunately, it's still banned on iOS, meaning iPhone and iPad users are unable to play it.

The popular video game was removed from Apple's App Store back in August 2020. Since then, iOS users haven't been able to play any new content, including Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Users who had Fortnite installed on their iOS devices back in August 2020 will still have access to the game. However, they will be stuck in an older season and get bots in their lobbies.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is not available on iPhone and iPad devices

The reason why Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is not available on the App Store is because of a ban that Epic Games received a few years ago. Fortnite's developers broke certain rules put forward by Apple, prompting the tech giant to remove the game from the App Store.

According to reports, Epic did not like the fact that Apple was taking a 30% cut for every in-game transaction. This is why the infamous August 2020 update added direct payment processing by Epic Games, which was against the App Store's rules. Even though it was ideal for players since Epic passed these savings onto the end user, the popular video game was banned from the store shortly after.

Fortnite was removed from iOS due to a new payment process by Epic Games (Image via Epic Games)

Following this, Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Apple, but ended up losing it. Due to this, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is not available on iOS devices and it is very unlikely that the next few seasons will be available either.

As a result of relevant legal cases, Fortnite will be banned from the App Store for at least a few years. Apple reserves the right to extend this ban, meaning the popular video game may never return to iPads and iPhones.

How to play the current Fortnite season on iOS devices

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is not available for download from the App Store, but iPad and iPhone owners can still get to play it. Unfortunately, they cannot download the game straight onto their devices and will have to use a cloud gaming service to access new content instead.

If you have an iOS device and want to try out Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, visit either Xbox Cloud Gaming or GeForce Now. Both of these services support Fortnite and make it playable on iOS, which is great news for fans with Apple devices.

iOS users can play Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 through cloud gaming services (Image via Epic Games)

Both of these cloud gaming services support mobile controls. To use them without issues, all you require is a stable internet connection.

While streaming video games may not be the perfect solution due to input lag, this method of gaming has a couple of advantages as well. Fortnite is always updated on cloud gaming services and you don't have to download it to your device, meaning you have more free storage for other content.

