Fortnite player reaches level 200 within 48 hours of Chapter 3 Season 4 release

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 was released on Sunday, September 18, and one player has already reached level 200. The season has only been out for two days, but LootStation has reached the prestigious level in record-breaking time.

As of September 20, 7 PM Eastern Time, he's at level 215, and his goal is to be the first player to hit level 1,000 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. This player has made a name for themself via many speed-leveling runs in the past.

LootStation has even posted a video explaining the best way to level up quickly in the current Fortnite season. Considering that they are miles ahead of everyone, he has a big advantage and could hit level 1,000 in less than a month.

Fortnite player hits level 200 in Chapter 3 Season 4 in less than two days

The process of leveling up is quite easy in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Players need 7.92 million XP to hit level 100 and 8 million XP more to hit level 200. Weekly challenges now grant players 20,000 XP, which is more than last season.

Once again, players can buy Battle Pass tiers as well, which gives them a huge boost at the start of the season. Players can buy 100 Battle Pass levels for the price of 13,100 V-Bucks. Furthermore, players can opt to buy 25 levels at a discounted price and only pay 1,850 V-Bucks for them. This offer is only available once per season for players at or under level 75.

While LootStation doesn't deny buying levels, they did not buy all of them. Like many others who want to level up quickly, LootStation purchased 100 levels from the Item Shop.

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass requires players to level up 200 times to unlock all the rewards. Leveling up beyond this point doesn't make sense from a Battle Pass perspective.

Epic Games still hasn't revealed the super styles for the current season, but as soon as they come out, LootStation will get them in their locker. While the player has already unlocked all the possible cosmetic items in Chapter 3 Season 4, they will keep leveling up and trying to be faster than anyone else.

LootStation's method of leveling up

In one of their latest videos, LootStation revealed that completing Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 challenges should be a priority for anyone who wants to level up as quickly as possible.

Each weekly challenge is worth 20,000 XP, and players can also get XP from other challenges, including new challenges for the start of the season and SypherPK challenges. Furthermore, there is a bonus of 45,000 XP for completing all three daily quests as well.

Besides challenges, LootStation recommends that others join a Team Rumble match and land in Loot Lake. While this location is not as good for looting as last season, it has a lot of chests, and players can level up quickly by opening them, fishing, using campfires, and performing other basic actions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far