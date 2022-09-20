New Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 feature drastically improves communication

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is bundled with a host of new features, with Epic Games having worked on improving communication between teammates. Most Fortnite players enjoy playing Duos, Trios, or Squads, but this can sometimes be an issue when players are unable to use their microphones. Fortunately, the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 feature has made communication easier.

The new feature, Squad Comms, is the perfect addition to this massively popular video game. A few weeks ago, there was a leak about Epic Games working on improving the pinging system in Fortnite. The leak turned out to be true as this improvement was released with the new season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 makes communication between teammates much easier

Epic Games had released a pinging system for Fortnite Battle Royale in Chapter 1 Season 8. Inspired by Apex Legends, this feature made teamwork simpler as players could use it to tag enemies and items, mark landing spots, and so on.

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Epic has further improved the system, allowing players to perform a few more useful actions. Thanks to the improvement, players who don't use voice communication can now express themselves more conveniently.

The first version of Squad Comms was released during Chapter 1 Season 3. This was long before Epic Games even released a pinging system for the game.

This version of Squad Comms allowed players to ask their teammates for materials, ammo, shields, and meds. It also enabled them to use the "enemy spotted" function, which would simply let other teammates know that there was an enemy nearby.

The pinging system has made the game so much better, which is why it's no surprise that Epic Games has decided to make improvements with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Here are all the new Squad Comms functions with the new season:

Ping

Watch

Defend

Someone's been here

Danger

Loot Area

Attack

Furthermore, players can still request ammo, meds, and building materials from their teammates.

How to use the new Fortnite feature and what to use it for?

To use the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 feature, you will have to hold the ping button on your controller or mouse. Once you do this, you will get a new popup that will allow you to select one of the new actions. If you are unable to bring up the new feature by holding down the ping button, please check your keybinds and make sure that it's assigned to a button.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has drastically improved the old Squad Comms interface (Image via Epic Games)

If you cannot use a headset to communicate with your teammates, use the new Squad Comms feature to give them detailed instructions on the steps that need to be followed.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 also allows you to control NPCs with the new feature. You can give them orders to move, hold position, or even revive you. Considering the amount of trouble caused by NPCs in the past, this new feature can be very useful when having to deal with them.

