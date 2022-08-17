Fortnite is getting a big upgrade to its pinging system

Fortnite may be getting a big upgrade to its pinging system, according to the latest leaks. Epic Games released the pinging system to the popular video game way back in Chapter 1 Season 8, but it hasn't received any major changes since then.

Clearly, the v21.40 update has brought in many changes, but it seems like Epic is still developing many other features in the meantime.

Data miners have found some interesting files in the game data, indicating that Epic is working on improving the game's pinging system. At the moment, no one knows the exact release date, but it may happen very soon since the files are already out.

Fortnite's pinging system may be improved in the future

Fortnite: Save the World, the PvE version of the popular video game, has had a pinging system for over five years now. It works differently, but it allows players to mark certain spots and tag them for specific actions.

However, the battle royale mode has a great pinging system that is heavily inspired by Apex Legends. Unfortunately, the system doesn't offer many options to players, which is why Epic Games is working on improving it.

At the moment, players can ping different spots, mark enemies, and mark items. While the current Fortnite pinging system is simple and straightforward, the truth is that Epic Games definitely has the scope to add more options to it.

Fortunately, iFireMonkey, one of the most popular Fortnite leakers, has found some interesting files in the game that reveal Epic's plans for the future of the pinging system.

According to the leaker, the new pinging system will bring many new options to the game, including these:

Attack

Danger

Elimination

Hide

Item

Move

Special Item

Waypoint

Most of these are self-explanatory, but it will be interesting to see what the difference is between the current ping that marks an item and the new ping.

Interestingly, Apex Legends even has voice lines connected to the pinging system, so it would be interesting to see if Epic Games can make this happen as well. However, the first step to implementing this would be adding voice lines to every character, which is a tedious task.

Potential release date

Interestingly, Fortnite leakers haven't revealed when this new system could come out. However, it appears that Epic Games will release the game's v21.50 update on Tuesday, August 30.

This will be the last major update in Chapter 3 Season 3, and it may not be surprising if the game developer releases a new pinging system with it.

When it was first released, the pinging system was a great success (Image via Epic Games)

There is also a possibility that Epic will further develop the feature and release it along with Chapter 3 Season 4. The next season is scheduled to release on Sunday, September 18, and there is no doubt that it will bring many new things to the game.

