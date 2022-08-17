Fortnite update brings back a fan-favorite POI in all its glory

The latest Fortnite update has brought numerous changes to the popular game, including a transformation of The Daily Bugle.

The Daily Bugle, a popular place that was first added to the game in Chapter 3, is no longer in the game. The location was affected by the Reality Tree last week.

As part of the transformation, Lazy Lagoon, one of the fan-favorite spots from the Chapter 1 map, has returned to the game to replace The Daily Bugle.

The Reality Tree has caused a lot of map changes so far in Chapter 3 Season 3. It first expanded to Logjam Lumberyard, completely changing the location and transforming it into something new.

The tree transformed a few more locations, including Butter Barn, Shuffled Shrines, and Condo Canyon. The final change was The Daily Bugle. The locations that were previously affected by the Reality Tree have multiple themes.

Players no longer have to land at Logjam Lotus to visit Lazy Lagoon

This is not Lazy Lagoon's first appearance in Chapter 3 Season 3, as it can sometimes be seen in Logjam Lotus and other locations. However, what makes the latest map change unique is that Lazy Lagoon is the only spot that can be found inside the dormant volcano.

When players want to visit Lazy Lagoon, they don't have to land at Logjam Lotus anymore, as they can simply go to the northeastern part of the map. While the map change isn't exactly identical to the location from Chapter 1, it still looks amazing.

The highlight of the Lazy Lagoon is the big pirate ship, and the latest Fortnite update has brought it back in all its glory. Players can also harvest Reality Seeds at this location.

Other map changes in Fortnite v21.40 update

The latest Fortnite update has brought a couple of other map changes. Many vending machines have been turned into Dragon Ball machines that allow players to purchase the Kamehameha Mythic ability or the Nimbus Glider. Furthermore, players can now extract these two abilities from capsules that fall all over the map.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival Creative Maps:



Episode 09: 1356-5236-0901

Episode 10: 4149-8889-8252

Episode 11: 5893-7217-3843

Episode 13: 2586-7170-0416

Episode 81: 5087-3838-8716

Episode 98: 3137-9391-7999 Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival Creative Maps:Episode 09: 1356-5236-0901Episode 10: 4149-8889-8252Episode 11: 5893-7217-3843Episode 13: 2586-7170-0416Episode 81: 5087-3838-8716Episode 98: 3137-9391-7999 https://t.co/JQHkzazgG9

It appears that the Reality Tree will not affect more locations on the Chapter 3 Season 3 map, at least not in the next few weeks. There haven't been any new leaks regarding future map changes, which means that Epic Games is most likely done with them for the time being.

However, it won't be surprising if Epic Games adds more Dragon Ball locations to the island. Considering that Chapter 3 Season 4 starts in one month, the v21.40 update could end up being the last major Fortnite Battle Royale update in the current season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh