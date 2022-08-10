New Fortnite update unvaults Junk Rift, vaults Flare Gun and more

A new Fortnite update was released on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. It brought several changes to the game, including the unvaulting of the Junk Rift. This was the last content update that came out during Epic Games' summer break.

The Junk Rift was teased during the Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer, and it was just a matter of time before Epic Games released it into the game. Fortunately, this happened in the latest Fortnite update.

The item was first released during Season X and was supposed to be a counter for B.R.U.T.E. Mechs. However, many players believed it was overpowered, so the developers vaulted it in Chapter 2 Season 1.

The Junk Rift is a throwable item that spawns a rift in the sky, which drops several heavy items on the ground. It is capable of taking players down with a single hit and is absolutely devastating against structures.

The unvaulted item is a perfect addition to Chapter 3 Season 3, especially to classic game modes. However, we can also expect players to use it in Zero Build mode, especially when they corner enemies.

Many new players haven't had a chance to use the Junk Rift in the battle royale mode, which is why this is the perfect chance for them to try it out. Until August 9, the item was only available in Creative mode.

The end of the No Sweat Summer event in Fortnite means no more Flare Guns, Lil’ Whip, and ice cream cones

Epic Games added the Firework Flare Gun to Fortnite Battle Royale in the v21.10 content update on June 28. The gun is a perfect utility as it can set structures on fire and also reveal enemies who are hiding.

The item was used in one of the No Sweat Summer challenges. The summer event is now over, and this is most likely why the game developer has vaulted it.

Aside from the Firework Flare Gun, Epic Games has also vaulted Lil' Whip. The NPC, which was roaming the island, is no longer in the game. What's worse is that his ice cream cones are gone, too!

Aside from the unvaulted Junk Rift and the vaulted Firework Flare Gun, Epic Games has made several other changes to the popular game. This includes the addition of a new set of Rocket League challenges and multiple map changes.

The next Fortnite Battle Royale update will be a big one and will come out on Tuesday, August 16. Players are expecting a lot of new additions with it, including a leaked Dragon Ball collaboration and more map changes.

