Is Fortnite a dead game?

Fortnite Battle Royale was released in September 2017 and has gotten millions of players since then. Epic Games turned the video game into a worldwide sensation, making it one of the most popular video games of all time.

Despite its incredible success, many players believe that the game is dead. There have been numerous comments all over social media platforms from such players, and while some of them are simply trolling, others truly believe that the video game is no longer popular.

What is the truth about this super popular BR title? Is it still popular or is the videogame no longer played by millions of gamers? Let's find out answers to these questions!

Fortnite Battle Royale is still very popular in 2022

Fortnite Battle Royale will soon celebrate its fifth anniversary. However, it's still going strong and is one of the most popular video games of all time.

We will first take a look at the player base. As of August 2022, the video game still has between two and five million concurrent players at almost any given moment. This is very impressive and this number puts Fortnite way ahead of its competitors, Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Apex Legends sometimes gets more than a million concurrent players, while Warzone is far behind with around 300,000 active players, according to PlayerCounter.

Alvin @alvinxbenavides Travis Scott’s Fortnite numbers:

- 12.3M concurrent viewers

- 27.7M unique viewers

- 45.8M views total (players went back to experience it more than once)



Artists/Brands get to reach a highly engaged audience on a platform they’re already active on. Travis Scott’s Fortnite numbers:- 12.3M concurrent viewers- 27.7M unique viewers- 45.8M views total (players went back to experience it more than once)Artists/Brands get to reach a highly engaged audience on a platform they’re already active on.

It's hard to estimate the exact number of daily active users of Epic Games' free-to-play title, but it's most likely between 10 and 15 million. While it's true that many players have quit the game, Epic has also found a way to get more new players in 2022.

When it comes to Twitch, Fortnite has been the fifth most watched video game among the past 365 games, according to SullyGnome. It has also been the most streamed game in this period, which shows that many players still play it.

By releasing the Zero Build mode, Epic Games has made its Battle Royale game very popular and that is a big reason why it still has millions of concurrent players. Additionally, Chapter 3 Season 3 has been a lot of fun so far, which is why many players have returned to the game.

Why do many players claim that the game is dead?

Fortnite Battle Royale has been extremely popular since 2018, and while it's gotten a lot of players, it's also received a lot of hate, which is quite normal for such a popular game.

Shortly after the video game gained worldwide popularity, many people started hating the game. Whenever it lost a few players, they claimed that it was dead. However, the truth lies elsewhere.

The Battle Royale title is no longer as popular as it was during its peak in Chapter 1 Season 3. However, the video game still has millions of concurrent players, thousands of streamers, and an active community. Fortnite is far from dead, but this will not stop people from claiming that it is.

Epic Games continues to collaborate with popular brands and celebrities, which is another proof of how popular the game is. No one would be interested in collaborating with a game that is played by a few thousand players as it wouldn't be beneficial.

There have been numerous leaks about the potential Dragon Ball collaboration, and when it finally comes out, we can expect the number of players to go up drastically once again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta