Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 XP glitch grants players 100,000 XP in minutes, here's how

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has been out for less than 24 hours, and its first XP glitch has already shown up. This will likely be a viable method of leveling up in the new season.

You can level up rapidly and without much effort using XP glitches. The best thing about them is that they require little to no effort, yet they grand a lot of XP, sometimes even a few levels in an hour.

Epic Games does not consider this method of leveling up a serious offense, which is why anyone can use it without having to worry about getting banned. Here's all about the latest glitch that you can use to earn a lot of XP and level up multiple times.

Level up rapidly with the new Fortnite XP glitch in Chapter 3 Season 4

Like every other Fortnite XP glitch that is done in the Creative mode, the new glitch requires you to perform several actions that will result in XP and Battle Pass levels. This is another AFK method of leveling up, which means that you can stay away from your gaming system and still gain levels.

The latest XP glitch is very simple and rewards players with thousands of XP every minute. Some players have reported getting more than half a million XP in less than an hour.

To use the latest Creative glitch to gain XP, you will have to follow the steps below:

Enter this map code: 6166-2447-4676

Join the map through Private matchmaking

Enter the tree that is located in the corner of the starting area

Interact with the AFK XP button

At this point, you will start gaining XP passively, and there isn't anything else you need to do to level up. However, you will gain only 10-20 XP per second, and to multiply it, you will have to follow a few more steps:

Wait ten minutes

Go to the opposite tree and climb on top of it

Jump to the roof that is next to the tree

Interact with the invisible button

Go back to the roof

Interact with the second invisible button found on the opposite side of the roof

Once you complete these additional steps, the XP glitch will grant you thousands of XP every minute. You can earn a level in less than ten minutes, which will help you complete the Battle Pass quickly.

You will have to go to the Bouncer's Room to ensure that the XP never stops. If you don't do this, the XP glitch will stop working after an hour.

How much XP is necessary to level up?

Whenever you earn 80,000 XP from the latest Fortnite XP glitch, you will level up once. Each level until level 200 requires 80,000 XP, which is the same requirement that was in the video game in Chapter 3 Season 3.

To hit level 100, you will have to earn 7.92 million XP. While glitches are amazing for quick and easy levels, you can also gain many levels by completing all the available challenges in the game.

Each weekly challenge in Chapter 3 Season 4 is worth 20,000 XP, so completing just four of them is enough to earn one level.

