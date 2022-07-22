Fortnite x GeForce Now: How to get the Dish-stroyer pickaxe for free

Epic Games and Nvidia have teamed up to bring the Dish-stroyer pickaxe to Fortnite Battle Royale, and the best thing about the cosmetic item is that it's completely free.

Epic has released numerous free items during Chapter 3 Season 3, including great outfits like Major Mancake, Khari, and Xander. Starting July 21, players can also earn unique cosmetic items by completing summer challenges.

The Dish-stroyer pickaxe is part of a collaboration with Nvidia and is intended to promote GeForce Now. Considering that many Fortnite players have already used this service, they will receive the pickaxe very soon.

According to the Epic Games Blog Post, the Dish-stroyer pickaxe is NOT exclusive to GeForce Now and can be bought in the item shop at a later date.

This article will explain how to obtain the Dish-stroyer pickaxe in Fortnite Battle Royale and everything else players need to know about it.

Fortnite's new Dish-stroyer pickaxe is one of a kind

The new skin will most likely become a very rare cosmetic item as it's being introduced in collaboration with Nvidia. The intent of the collaboration is to promote the GeForce Now service, which allows Fortnite players to play video games wherever they are.

To obtain the exclusive pickaxe, players simply need to stream Fortnite through GeForce Now. The service is free to everyone and can be accessed from PCs, Macbooks, Chromebooks, mobile phones, and many other devices.

Hop into a game on mobile or desktop with a browser or the GFN App using GeForce NOW before August 4 to get The Dish-stroyer Pickaxe for free!



Whether you're on the go or Vibin somewhere in comfort, earn your Victory Royales with @NVIDIAGFN 🌩️

To obtain the reward, players can follow the steps below:

Visit the official GeForce Now website (https://www.nvidia.com/en-eu/geforce-now/)

Sign up for a free account

Link the Epic Games account you want to get the reward on

Get in Fortnite through GeForce Now

Play a match

Nvidia has released a post on its official blog explaining how Fortnite players can obtain the new pickaxe:

"Bring home the big wins with the free “Dish-stroyer Pickaxe,” a reward available to GeForce NOW members who stream Fortnite any time between today at noon Eastern and Thursday, Aug. 4, 11:59 p.m Eastern. Rewards will appear in accounts starting Thursday, Aug. 11."

It is important to note that the Dish-stroyer pickaxe will not be available in players' accounts immediately. Epic Games will begin granting the exclusive reward starting August 11.

It's also important to note that the free cosmetic item is available to all GeForce Now users regardless of their membership tier. While paid subscribers get more benefits, such as RTX and priority loading, this is not a requirement for the Dish-stroyer pickaxe.

GeForce Now and device compatibility

GeForce Now can be used on almost every single device. Fortnite gamers who use PCs can obtain the pickaxe by downloading the official application on their computers. Alternatively, they can access the video game streaming platform through a web browser.

This platform is fantastic for those who play on unsupported devices, such as Macbooks or iPhones. Players can access GeForce Now through browsers, including Safari, and play Fortnite.

Before GeForce Now, iOS users had no way of playing Fortnite Battle Royale due to the Epic v. Apple lawsuit. The video game has been completely removed from the App Store and is no longer available for download.

Fortunately, this is no longer the case, as GeForce Now allows iPhone, iPad, and macOS users to play the popular battle royale game once again. The streaming platform is also available on unsupported Android phones since the official app was removed from Google Play as well.

