How to get Fortnite on iOS mobile via NVIDIA GeForce (Step-by-step guide)

Fortnite has not been seen on iOS devices ever since the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple Inc. started in 2020. However, GeForce Now is bringing back the Battle Royale on iOS devices, and players who have missed out on all the action can jump right back in with a few simple steps.

GeForce Now recently announced that they are partnering with Epic Games to bring the fan-favorite Battle Royale back to iOS devices via their streaming service. The closed beta is live, and players can sign up to GeForce Now to experience the game first-hand after almost a two-year hiatus.

Read on to find out how to access Fortnite via GeForce Now on iOS devices.

Step-by-step guide on how to play Fortnite on iOS via GeForce Now

Below are all the steps players have to complete to start playing Fortnite on their iOS devices. Do note that after completing all of the steps below, all players will have to link their Epic Games account to their NVIDIA account. However, that is only after getting access to the closed beta.

1) Register or sign in to GeForce Now. There are options to pay or skip the payment for the premium membership. Players can choose either subscription as premium is not required to play the Battle Royale on GeForce Now.

Register into GeForce Now to get access to the closed beta (Image via NVIDIA)

2) Register on the closed beta for Fortnite available on the home screen.

Join the closed beta waitlist by following the on-screen instructions (Image via NVIDIA)

3) Go to play.geforcenow.com on Safari and add the icon to the home screen of your iOS device.

Add the GeForce Now tab to the home screen of the iOS device (Image via NVIDIA)

4) Players need to be invited to the closed beta, so keep checking the email for an invitation.

Check email for verification to join closed beta (Image via YouTube/ Shatiq)

5) Once the invitation comes through, players can go ahead and log in to the game directly from the website via Safari.

Login in back to GeForce Now, and press play once the access has been granted (Image via NVIDIA)

The end date for the closed beta is yet to be announced, and interested players should join the beta for a first-hand experience of the Battle Royale with touch controls on iOS devices.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar