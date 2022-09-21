8 questions about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, answered

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 was released on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Epic Games has added a lot of new content to it, including items, map changes, gameplay mechanics, and more.

Since the season is still fresh, players are still figuring out how to outlast their opponents and win games. While there are a lot of guides that can help players improve, some of them contain misleading information.

This article explores the most common Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 questions and provides clear answers to them. The current season of the popular video game is focused on Chrome, so this mechanic will be discussed the most.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Gliding as a blob and 7 other answers to common Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 questions

1) Is it possible to eliminate enemies while sliding?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has improved sliding mechanics (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has improved Fortnite sliding with the release of Chapter 3 Season 4. The movement mechanic, which was first added in the first season of the third chapter, is very popular. However, the latest update has made it even better.

Players can now eliminate their enemies by sliding. The new season has brought the so-called Slide Kick. This mechanic allows players to knock their enemies back while sliding.

This is very useful when fighting high above the ground since it's another way to knock enemies down with fall damage.

2) Can one change regular chests into Chrome Chests?

Chrome Chests are a new addition to Fortnite Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

There are now three different types of chests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. The regular chest provides random loot, while the Rare chest drops an Epic or Legendary item.

Chrome Chests have also been added to the game, and they drop one of the new EvoChrome weapons. These new weapons are great and can be upgraded by simply dealing damage to enemies. A Common (Gray) EvoChrome weapon can be upgraded to Epic (Purple) or better rarity by hitting enemies with it.

EvoChrome weapons will take some time to get used to, but players can obtain them more frequently by turning regular chests into Chrome Chests. This can be done by throwing a Chrome Splash at a regular chest.

3) Can Fortnite players glide as a blob?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has brought blobs to the game (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 allows players to take different forms. After using Chrome Splash, players can chromify themselves and change their appearance. In this mode, they can also turn into blobs by sprinting.

Being a blob has a lot of advantages as it makes players immune to fire and fall damage. It also allows players to move faster over the island and perform special maneuvers. The best thing about blobs is that they can phase through walls, which is very useful.

Unfortunately, players cannot glide in blob form. As soon as they hit the Launch Pad, they will turn back into chromified characters. The same goes for using slipstreams.

This makes sense since gliding blobs would be extremely hard to hit. However, there is no doubt that gliding in this form would be very fun!

4) Is petting animals possible in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

Petting animals is possible in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Wolves are not the friendliest creatures in the world, but they still provide useful services to Fortnite players. For this reason, players can now reward wolves and other wildlife by petting them.

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 update has brought a new keybind that allows players to pet wolves and boars. While this is a minor change and has no gameplay effect, it's still a nice touch from Epic Games.

5) Can one restore vehicle hit points with Chrome Splash?

Chrome Splash can be used on many different objects, including cars (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games added Shopping Cars to Fortnite Battle Royale with Chapter 1 Season 4. Since then, the game developer has experimented with many different vehicles in the game.

Chapter 3 Season 3 has added a lot of ground vehicles to Fortnite, including cars and trucks. A lot of players still use these vehicles, as they are amazing for running away from the storm or surprising enemies.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 now allows players to heal their vehicles by simply using Chrome Splashes on them. The same procedure can be done on animals.

Chrome Splash has many purposes in Fortnite Battle Royale, and one of them is being a decent replacement for the Repair Torch. Thanks to Chrome Splashes, there is no need to carry this item anymore or heal vehicles next to a campfire.

6) How can one use Shockwave Grenade as a blob?

Blobs can use Shockwave Grenades (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games does not allow blobs to glide or use slipstreams in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, but they can still benefit from Shockwave Grenades. This item is a must for everyone who plays Zero Build modes, and it just got better with the latest update.

Players cannot use the Shockwave Grenade while they are in blob form. However, if they throw the grenade while chromified and turn into a blob before the shockwave goes off, they will not go back to the chromified form.

This trick is very useful for surprising enemies with Shockwave Grenades.

7) Can Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 vaults be opened without keys?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has brought two different types of vaults. Regular vaults require a single key to unlock, while high-security vaults require two keys.

Fortunately, players can turn into blobs and bypass the vault security. Many vaults can be accessed in blob form, which makes Chrome Splashes even more amazing.

8) Can EvoChrome weapons be evolved by shooting wildlife?

EvoChrome weapons are new weapons added with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

EvoChrome weapons can be upgraded while shooting enemies. This is perfect for those who want to upgrade their weapons without having to open chests or go for Supply Drops.

Fortunately, the EvoChrome Shotgun and Burst Rifle can also be upgraded by shooting wildlife and NPCs. By doing this, players can upgrade their weapons to higher rarities, such as Legendary (Gold), and dominate their opponents easily.

