Fortnite vault guide in Season 4: Where to find vaults and keys

With the release of Chapter 3 Season 4, Fortnite vaults are back. The new season's vaults now work differently, and players will have to unlock them with special keys.

Much like before, vaults give players access to amazing loot. They are great starting points for every single match as they have multiple chests, including Rare ones, a lot of ammo, and heals. Unfortunately, opening vaults requires keys, which are random loot.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Fortnite vaults in Chapter 3 Season 4.

Vault locations, loot, and more details

There are many different vaults on the current island, and many can be found in every region of the map. As soon as you pick up a key, nearby vaults will be shown on the mini-map. Once marked, you can simply visit them and get the loot.

Many vaults are found underground, so be careful while opening them to avoid getting ambushed by enemies.

Bog - Fortnite Leaks and News🎓🎒 @Bog_Leaks Keys on the island will help you open vaults. 1 key = small vault, 2 keys = big vault Keys on the island will help you open vaults. 1 key = small vault, 2 keys = big vault https://t.co/c9IySANGyO

Each vault contains a couple of chests, a rare chest, ammo boxes, tool boxes, and more. You can also restore your health and shield inside a vault by breaking Slurp Juice kegs.

When compared to Chapter 3 Season 3, the current vaults have much better loot. They are also very common and allow almost every player to get amazing loot at the start of the match.

How the new Fortnite vaults work

Fortnite vaults with valuable loot were first added to the game with Chapter 2 Season 2. For that season, players had to take down bosses to obtain vault keycards, which was rather challenging. However, these vaults would contain incredible loot, and on top of that, players would obtain Mythic items from bosses.

Vaults in the current season don't require you to eliminate anyone. However, they require keys that can be obtained by opening chests. Opening Fortnite vaults is very simple in the current season, and the only challenging part about it is obtaining the keys.

Keys can be obtained from many loot sources, including floor loot and chests. While their spawn rate seems to be quite high, you still have to rely on luck to get this item.

Each player can carry up to four keys in their inventory. It's also important to note that keys do not take up inventory slots, unlike in Chapter 2 Season 2. They now have a separate slot that can be found by opening the inventory.

As soon as you obtain the key, you will see vaults on the map. There are two types of Fortnite vaults in the current season, those that require a single key and those that need two keys to unlock.

Fortnite vaults can be unlocked with special keys that come from various loot sources (Image via Epic Games)

The vaults that require two keys usually have higher-quality loot. However, you don't have to worry about this, as every Fortnite vault has great items that will drastically improve your inventory.

Unlike in past seasons, you don't have to bring your friend with you while opening a vault. Simply interact with the vault and use your key to unlock it.

