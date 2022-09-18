Where to find the EvoChrome Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The EvoChrome Shotgun is a new weapon added to Fortnite Battle Royale with Chapter 3 Season 4. The weapon can be found in special Chrome Chests and has a special feature that increases its rarity.

The new season of the video game is focused on Chrome and its expansion over the island, which is why it's not surprising that it contains Chrome-themed weapons. Epic Games has revealed the addition of the EvoChrome Shotgun and the EvoChrome Burst Rifle as the two themed guns.

The new shotgun comes in many different rarities, from Common (Gray) to Mythic (Gold). What makes the new weapon special is the feature that allows it to change rarities throughout the match. This is the first Fortnite Battle Royale weapon with this feature, and here's how you can find it.

EvoChrome Shotgun has a unique Fortnite feature

Epic Games revealed that the EvoChrome Shotgun increases its rarity based on the damage players deal with it. This means that if players pick up the weapon in Common rarity, they can upgrade it to Epic (Purple) or better by simply dealing damage to their enemies with it.

Besides Chrome Chests, Fortnite players can obtain the EvoChrome Shotgun from certain NPCs. Even though it evolves with eliminations, it can be obtained at different rarities.

The weapon can be upgraded all the way to the Mythic rarity by simply dealing damage to enemies. This quick-firing shotgun has essentially replaced the Auto Shotgun from last season.

Another thing that makes the EvoChrome Shotgun unique is its crosshair. Unlike any other weapon in the game, the shotgun uses a different crosshair design that looks cleaner and simpler.

While using this weapon, players will be able to see a progress bar right next to the inventory. The progress bar shows the evolution of the EvoChrome Shotgun, and once it's filled, the weapon is upgraded to a higher rarity.

Epic Games has added two Chrome-themed weapons that can be upgraded by dealing damage to enemies (Image via Epic Games)

It's also important to note that the weapon evolution has a special animation. During this animation, players cannot use the shotgun to damage enemies, which could potentially cause some issues.

Other weapon changes with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Aside from adding the EvoChrome Shotgun, Epic Games has unvaulted some of the older weapons that appeared in the previous Fortnite Battle Royale seasons. Furthermore, the video game developer has kept several weapons from Chapter 3 Season 3, including the Prime Shotgun.

The Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, which was first added with the inaugural season of Chapter 3, has made its way back to the island. The Lever Action Shotgun and the Rapid Fire SMG are also unvaulted, and players can use them for close-range combat.

Players can now reload the Lever Action Shotgun while aiming down sights, which is a great change. Furthermore, Epic Games has re-enabled the one-shot meta for sniper rifles. It is possible to take enemies with a single sniper shot, even in Zero Build modes.

Later in the season, Epic will release the Unstable Liquid Gun, which was shown in the Battle Pass trailer. This weapon is similar to the Kymera Ray Gun, the submachine gun that was added in Chapter 2 Season 7.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far