What is Chrome Splash in Fortnite and how to use it?

Chrome Splash is a new Fortnite Battle Royale item added with Chapter 3 Season 4. The new season of the popular video game is focused on Chrome, and in keeping with the theme, a Chrome item has shown up as well.

As seen in the storyline trailer, Chrome consumes everything from buildings to characters. It's controlled by the Bloom Queen, who was first seen in the Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer and has already done a significant amount of damage to The Seven.

Fortunately, Fortnite players can use Chrome Splash to use the new anomaly to their advantage. Using the item, players can become immune to fire damage, move faster, and gain the ability to air dash.

Read on to learn everything about the new Fortnite Battle Royale item and how to gain an advantage over enemies with it.

Chrome Splash makes Fortnite players immune to damage

The new Fortnite item allows players to become immune to fire and fall damage for a limited time. After using the Chrome Splash item and sprinting, players will turn into a blob, giving rise to many new possibilities.

HYPEX @HYPEX NEW Chrome Splash MECHANIC



"You’ll be pure Chrome for a limited time, meaning you’ll be immune to fire damage and… become a Blob. as Blob, you'll move faster, no fall damage, and gain the ability to air dash. Dash into any building piece to Chrome-ify it then phase through it!" NEW Chrome Splash MECHANIC"You’ll be pure Chrome for a limited time, meaning you’ll be immune to fire damage and… become a Blob. as Blob, you'll move faster, no fall damage, and gain the ability to air dash. Dash into any building piece to Chrome-ify it then phase through it!" https://t.co/vTgbLkeUFq

If you want to try out the fancy new item in Chapter 3 Season 4, you will first have to obtain it from one of the various loot sources, including chests. After using the item, you will be immune to damage and can also phase through objects.

Epic Games official blog post described the item as follows:

"While Blobbed, you'll move faster, be immune to fall damage, and gain the ability to air dash. Dash into any building piece to Chrome-ify it then phase through it!"

You can also throw a Chrome Splash at walls to make them penetrable. This is amazing for surprising enemies and scoring easy eliminations.

Chrome Splash can be used for both attacking enemies and defending yourself against them (Image via Epic Games)

Chrome Splash is versatile as players can use it for offense and defense. It's one of the best items players can use while attacking enemy forts. It's also incredible when it comes to survival, especially in Zero Build modes.

Players can use the double jump button to phase through walls while in the blob form.

Other new features in Fortnite Chapter 3 Fortnite 4

Besides adding Chrome Splash, Epic Games has added a lot of other new features to the video game with Chapter 3 Season 4. Players can now use D-Launchers to gain a ground advantage and can upgrade their weapons by simply eliminating opponents.

Two new weapons, EvoChrome Shotgun and EvoChrome Burst Rifle allow players to upgrade rarities by dealing damage to their enemies. These weapons can be found in Chrome Chests.

Bog - Fortnite Leaks and News🎓🎒 @Bog_Leaks Keys on the island will help you open vaults. 1 key = small vault, 2 keys = big vault Keys on the island will help you open vaults. 1 key = small vault, 2 keys = big vault https://t.co/c9IySANGyO

Epic Games has also brought one-shot snipers back to the game. The Heavy Sniper Rifle can now take enemies down in a single shot, even in Zero Build modes. The Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper has been unvaulted, and its headshot damage has also been increased.

Fortnite players will now be able to find keys all over the island. These keys are used to open vaults that contain amazing loot. Only one key is required for low-security vaults, but high-security vaults require two keys.

Port-A-Fort has now been replaced by Port-A-Bunker. The new Fortnite item creates an instant 1x1 structure with reinforced metal walls, a versatile ramp, and tires.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far