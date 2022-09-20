Fortnite glitch is turning Siren into a pay-to-win skin

Siren is a popular Fortnite Battle Royale skin that was first released into the game in Chapter 2 Season 2. She's become even more popular in the current Fortnite season as she gives players who use her a massive advantage.

As many players are aware, Epic Games has added a Chrome Splash with the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. This seasonal item turns players and objects into Chrome, which is the season's theme.

However, it turns out that the item has different reactions to some skins. When players use a Chrome Splash on themselves, they turn into a Chrome-like creature and can also transform into a Blob. On the other hand, Siren has an additional benefit as it becomes a pay-to-win skin.

Read on to learn about the new Fortnite item and its reaction with the infamous skin.

Siren gives players a huge advantage over their enemies

Siren was first released into Fortnite Battle Royale on April 18, 2020. This Rare outfit costs 1,200 V-Bucks and has appeared in the Item Shop 30 times, with the last one being in late August 2022.

Shortly after the skin came out, Epic Games released another style for it. If you use this style in Chapter 3 Season 4, and use a Chrome Splash on it, the skin will become completely black, giving you a massive advantage over enemies, especially in dark places.

As you can see in the video above, the Noir style for the skin reacts differently to the new Chrome item in the game. This makes the cosmetic item completely invisible in dark places, which is why Epic Games will have to fix the issue as soon as possible.

On average, siren comes to the Item Shop every 33 days, but it is very unlikely that the Fortnite Battle Royale developer will bring her back until the issue has been fixed. Furthermore, Epic Games is expected to disable the outfit altogether if the problem cannot be solved easily.

Epic Games may completely disable Siren until the latest Fortnite glitch is fixed (Image via Epic Games)

If you get eliminated by a Siren who is affected by the latest Fortnite glitch, there isn't anything you can do about it. The skin is almost entirely invisible in dark areas, which is why it's hard to fight against it and eliminate it.

Epic Games is most likely aware of the Siren glitch, but reporting the issue is the best course of action if players run into it.

Chrome Splash in Season 4

While Chrome Splash will take some time to get used to, it's an incredible item. Keeping with the theme of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, which is Chrome, the item fits right in.

Using this item, you can turn into a blob, allowing you to move faster over the island and phase through walls. Furthermore, blobs are immune to fall damage, which makes this item perfect for those who enjoy high-ground and sky base battles.

If you enjoy EvoChrome weapons that have been added to the new season, you can use Chrome Splash on a chest to turn it into a Chrome Chest. This is a special kind of container that drops either an EvoChrome Shotgun or a burst rifle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far