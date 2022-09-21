Fortnite: How to easily defeat the Herald in Chapter 3 Season 4

The Herald, also known as the Bloom Queen, is the only boss in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 3 Season 4. After appearing at the end of the Season 3 trailer, she's finally come to the game and drops one of the best weapons.

The boss resides in Herald's Sanctum, a new point of interest that replaced the Sanctuary. Once you take her down, you will receive the only Mythic weapon that is available in the current season of the popular video game.

Taking the boss down can be quite difficult without the proper strategy. Fortunately, Herald's Sanctum is a huge location, and you can use some of its parts to gain a massive advantage over the Herald and take her down easily.

This article will explain the best strategy for beating the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 boss. It will also reveal all the details about the Mythic weapon that she drops.

The easiest way to eliminate the Herald Fortnite boss is to be on the roof above her

The Herald can be quite dangerous if not engaged properly. Besides her deadly weapon, the Fortnite boss also summons two Chrome wolves that can make things difficult for anyone who tries to take the boss down.

Fortunately, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 villain doesn't have a massive HP pool. She has 600 health and 600 shield. With 1,200 hit points in total, the boss can be taken down with less than two magazines of an assault rifle.

To eliminate the Herald, you need to use assault rifles or snipers, as keeping a distance is crucial. She has a deadly weapon that is capable of shredding enemies, so getting closer to her is not a smart strategy.

The Herald can be easily eliminated with the proper strategy (Image via Epic Games)

While engaging the boss from a distance is a must, you will also have to make sure that no other enemies are around the area.

Herald's Sanctum is a popular landing spot because of the Mythic rifle, so you will have to clear the area first before engaging in a boss fight.

The easiest way to defeat the Herald is to simply be on the roof above her. You will be able to take clear shots at her while also having a ground advantage and a lot of cover.

You want to be directly above the throne room to take the boss down (Image via Epic Games)

The Mythic boss summons her wolves frequently. However, these wolves will not be able to reach you when you are positioned above her, so you don't have to worry about them.

Keep in mind that the boss is immune to damage while wolves are summoned. You will either have to eliminate the wolves or wait for them to disappear before finishing off the Bloom Queen.

New Mythic weapon that the Herald drops

The Herald's Burst Rifle is a new Mythic weapon in Fortnite Battle Royale and is incredibly powerful. With 23 damage per bullet and a fire rate of 8.65 bullets per second, it is one of the best weapons in the current season.

The Herald's Burst Rifle is an upgraded version of the EvoChrome Burst Rifle that can be obtained from several loot sources, including Chrome Chests and floor loot. The regular burst rifle can be upgraded by simply damaging enemies.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far