Fortnite leak claims that rideable flying animals are coming to the game

The latest Fortnite leak reveals a new feature Epic Games is working on. Animals have played a huge role in the battle royale game over the past few seasons, and players can even ride them now. However, it appears that Epic will also allow players to ride flying animals in the future.

This leaked feature is incredible, and players are excited about it. While it's currently unknown when exactly Epic Games will release it, there is no doubt that it will be amazing whenever it comes.

The new Fortnite leak also implies that Epic could have more amazing collaborations in the future. Flying animals have been featured in many different shows, movies, books, and video games, so adding some of them would be incredible.

This article will reveal everything we know about the latest Fortnite leaks and flying animals that will be used to move around the map.

Fortnite leak reveals flying animals that will be used for mobility

Hypex, the most popular Fortnite leaker, recently revealed that Epic Games has been working on rideable flying animals. According to the popular leaker, players will be able to use these animals to move quickly over the island.

The game has flying animals, as Epic Games has added birds to the game with Chapter 2. However, birds simply carry loot, and players can eliminate them to get a few items. There are also butterflies, but players cannot interact with them.

You will be able to Boost & Idle. And it's most likely what that "Saddle" gappler-looking item is for. FORTNITE ARE WORKING ON RIDEABLE FLYING ANIMALSYou will be able to Boost & Idle. And it's most likely what that "Saddle" gappler-looking item is for. FORTNITE ARE WORKING ON RIDEABLE FLYING ANIMALS 🔥You will be able to Boost & Idle. And it's most likely what that "Saddle" gappler-looking item is for.

The Fortnite leaker has also revealed the ability to use boosts with flying animals. This will be similar to a boost with wolves and boars and will allow animals to move much faster at the expense of energy.

Furthermore, players will be able to be idle with flying animals. At the moment, no one knows exactly what this means, but it could be a way of regaining energy for the flying animal.

Lastly, the Fortnite leak claims that Epic Games will also add a Saddle item. This will be a grapple-like item that players will most likely use to mount a flying animal.

Animals in Fortnite Battle Royale

With the release of Chapter 2 Season 3, Epic Games has added Loot Sharks to Fortnite Battle Royale. Season 6 of the same chapter drastically expanded wildlife, adding frogs, wolves, boars, chickens, and raptors.

In Chapter 3 Season 3, Epic allowed players to ride animals, which was a fantastic addition. Unlike vehicles, wolves and boars are incredible for moving across different types of terrain and don't require gas.

New leak claims that Fortnite players will soon be able to ride flying animals (Image via Epic Games)

The latest Fortnite Battle Royale season has slightly changed wildlife. Players can now pet tamed animals and chromify them with a Chrome Splash.

The addition of rideable flying animals opens up many possibilities for new collaborations. Adding dragons from Game of Thrones or House of Dragons would be a fantastic idea, along with a potential collaboration with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim or World of Warcraft.

