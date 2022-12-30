How to use Google Maps to track loved ones and ensure their safety

With the rising popularity of Google Maps and digital life, our ability to track and ensure the safety of friends and family has never been easier. Google Maps is an invaluable tool that's essential in doing this, offering users powerful features to locate and follow their loved ones. In this article, we'll offer a step-by-step guide on how to use Google Maps to track and ensure the safety of friends and family.

The last week of the year means that many of us must already be preparing to celebrate New Year's Eve with friends and family. However, it's always a good idea to keep your loved ones informed so they can find you if you're running late or feel unsafe.

How to use Google Maps to track and ensure the safety of your friends and family

First, open the Google Maps app on your phone or desktop. Once you're signed in, you'll see a blue dot indicating your current location. To the right of the search bar, you'll see three vertical dots. Tap on them to open the menu. Select 'Location Sharing' and then 'Share your real-time location with friends and family.'

You'll be given the option to either share your location with a specific person or with a group. Once you've made your selection, tap 'Continue' and then 'Send.' Your location will now be shared with those you've selected for the duration of time that you specify.

If you want to stop sharing your location at any time, go back to the 'Location Sharing' menu and select 'Stop Sharing.'

Although sharing real-time locations is an incredibly useful feature, it's important to remember to use it responsibly. Be mindful of who you're sharing your location with and for how long you're sharing it. Location Sharing can be a great way to keep friends and family safe, but it's important not to overdo it.

Privacy protection from Google

At the very least, Google wants to make sure you don't forget that the Location Sharing setting is on. According to the firm, you should receive a message every two to three weeks informing you that you've left the feature on. The business noted that the Google Public Policy team has been working with CORA (Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse) to assist in creating Location Sharing features for all of its products, including this most recent addition to Maps.

The launch of the new feature coincides with Google's recent and quick expansion of the functionality of its Maps app in response to the growing functionality of Apple Maps. Google has made a number of additions to the app over the past few months, including the ability to track where you've parked, visibility into the parking situation at your destination, integrated ridesharing, a bookmarking and bucket list option, and a redesigned user interface that makes it easier to access necessities like information regarding traffic, transit, and locations.

Final thoughts

Location sharing can be a valuable feature, but it could also lead to nightmarish situations, like splitting up with a significant other and forgetting you've set location sharing in Google Maps to the always-on setting.

Facebook's location sharing in the "Nearby Friends" feature was largely criticized due to this potential pitfall. Once you had the option turned on, this feature would allow your Facebook friends to view your exact locations on the map all the way back to the end of the previous year. Additionally, it also provided an option to share your location with certain individuals either permanently or temporarily. The "Nearby Friends" feature and other background location features were scrapped on May 31, 2022.

